CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Gaotu Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu") (NYSE: GOTU) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Gaotu American depository shares between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Gaotu, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/gaotu-techedu-loss-submission-form?prid=35816&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Gaotu includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, and this policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

DEADLINE: February 28, 2023

Aggrieved Gaotu investors only have until February 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

