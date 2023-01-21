Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming launches Closed Beta with rewards for participants

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming free to play strategy game, Battle of Kingdoms, is currently accepting players for Closed Beta testing, and is offering a limited edition NFT & other rewards for those who join in.

Players can apply to join the Closed Beta by visiting 5x5 Gaming on Twitter, Facebook, or their website and filling out this form .

Battle of Kingdoms is a free to play strategy game that combines the best elements of Auto-Chess and Card Collecting Games with an accurate historical theme that allows you to play, collect, and battle, completely for free. Progress through a challenging historical campaign, join a guild, and compete with other players in multiple PvP and co-op modes to earn more warrior cards and currency that will open up new options and features.

Launching in Closed Beta, Battle of Kingdoms will be fully released on mobile devices in Q2 2023.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B.C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

Real warriors and events from history

Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability

Competitive multiplayer

Free to play

Deck building

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin, 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

