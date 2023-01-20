Celebrating School Choice: Montana Students, Families and Educators Set to Rally at State Capitol on Jan. 27

HELENA, Mont., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families from across Montana are traveling to Helena next week to send a message about K–12 education. It's a message of gratitude and appreciation –– for having the freedom to choose the schools that work best for their children –– and it will be delivered at a fun-filled, celebratory rally at the Montana Capitol.

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, from noon to 1:00 p.m. at the front steps of the Montana Capitol (1301 East 6th Avenue in Helena). More than 400 participants are expected to attend.

Hosted by Montana Family Foundation, the event will include remarks from legislators and other state dignitaries. The celebration is open to the press and the public.

Organizers hope that as a result of the event, additional parents from across the Treasure State will discover and explore the education options available for their children.

"The hard work and sacrifice of Montana parents has brought the promise of school choice to life for an increasing number of students in our state, but many families still do not know what options are available for their children," said Jeff Laszloffy, President and CEO of Montana Family Foundation. "At this rally, we will celebrate the transformational – and inspirational – benefits of opportunity in education so that even more families can discover how they can find schools that best meet their children's needs."

The Montana Family Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit, research and education organization dedicated to supporting, protecting and strengthening Montana families.

The Jan. 27 event is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week (NSCW), which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states to raise equal and positive awareness of the traditional public, public charter, public magnet, private, online, and home education options available for families.

In addition to this event, 58 public and private schools in Montana will host independent events and activities during NSCW. These schools enroll an estimated 7,527 students across all grade levels.

For more information, visit montanafamily.org or schoolchoiceweek.com .

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

