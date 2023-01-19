SearchStax Scores Highest in G2 Momentum Grid Report for Enterprise Search

SaaS Search Solutions Provider is Leading the Charge in Driving Momentum into the Resurgence of Search

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SearchStax , a leading cloud search platform enabling web teams to deliver better search in an easy, fast and cost-effective way, announced today its ranking as Momentum Leader for Enterprise Search on the G2 Winter 2023 Momentum Grid Ⓡ.

G2 Report Highlights Importance of Search Trends

The G2 Momentum Grid Report highlights trending enterprise search software. It is based on G2's Satisfaction and Momentum algorithms driven by reviews gathered from the authentic voice of real software buyers, plus data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

SearchStax's placement within the grid highlights how search, which has always been important, is increasingly critical to the success of digital experiences, which are getting more complex in organizations of all sizes and industries. SearchStax was founded on the principle that the ability to deliver high-quality search experiences should be straightforward for all web teams, regardless of budget or staff limitations. Download our Resurgence of Search White Paper to see what's driving the momentum for search.

SearchStax Continues Winning Streak for Other G2 Accolades

In addition, SearchStax was recognized by G2 as a High Performer for Enterprise Search Software for the fourth quarter in a row. SearchStax has the highest Satisfaction Rating in the Leader category.

SearchStax also came out as the top company in the Enterprise Search Software Relationship IndexⓇ. This rating is based on ease of doing business, quality of support and likelihood to recommend.

For the Enterprise Search Usability Index, SearchStax was recognized as the number 1 company, earning badges for Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements and Easiest Admin.

100% of G2 Reviews are Rated as 4- and 5-Stars

SearchStax has an over average rating of 4.7 out of 5 Stars on G2. Learn more about what real users have to say or leave your own review :

About SearchStax

SearchStax is the easiest and fastest way for marketers and developers to deliver the most powerful, relevant and robust search experiences. SearchStax offers end-to-end search solutions for better search – with SearchStax Cloud making it easier to deploy and manage highly-available and scalable Solr infrastructure on the backend and SearchStax Studio delivering advanced, modern and personalized site search on the front end.

With over 600 customers and integrations into the Sitecore, Drupal/Acquia and Adobe ecosystems, companies around the globe trust SearchStax to make powerful search easy. Key brands that trust SearchStax for their search needs include Samsung, Black & Decker, and Toyota. More information can be found at www.searchstax.com .

