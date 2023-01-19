KEYCORP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 NET INCOME OF $356 MILLION, OR $.38 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

Results reflect provision for credit losses of $265 million, which exceeded net charge-offs by $224 million, or $.20 per share
Loan and deposit growth across commercial and consumer businesses
Solid credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 14 basis points
Annual positive operating leverage for the ninth time in the last ten years
CLEVELAND, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) today announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $356 million, or $.38 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. This compared to $513 million, or $.55 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $601 million, or $.64 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Our fourth quarter results marked a solid finish to another successful year for Key. We continued to leverage our distinctive business model to add clients and deepen relationships in both our consumer and commercial businesses. Additionally, we are seeing substantial traction from recent investments we have made in niche businesses, digital, analytics, and importantly, our teammates.
The quality of our balance sheet continues to be a strength, as we focus on delivering sound, profitable growth. Credit quality remained strong with net charge-offs to average loans near historically low levels. Our results include a significant build in our allowance for credit losses, primarily reflecting a change in our economic outlook.
Looking forward, we will continue to unlock the value of our differentiated business model by delivering revenue growth while maintaining our expense discipline. We are focused on creating additional capacity to make investments in our targeted scale strategy and in businesses and capabilities that will propel future growth.
I am very proud of all we accomplished this year. I want to thank our teammates for their dedication and commitment to serving our clients, our communities, and our shareholders, while growing our business.
- Chris Gorman, Chairman and CEO
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 356
$ 513
$ 601
(30.6) %
(40.8) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share — assuming dilution
.38
.55
.64
(30.9)
(40.6)
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
18.07 %
21.19 %
18.69 %
N/A
N/A
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
.83
1.14
1.34
N/A
N/A
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
9.1
9.1
9.5
N/A
N/A
Book value at period end
$ 11.79
$ 11.62
$ 16.76
1.5
(29.7)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.73 %
2.74 %
2.44 %
N/A
N/A
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
December 31, 2022 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, N/A = Not Applicable
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,227
$ 1,203
$ 1,038
2.0 %
18.2 %
Noninterest income
671
683
909
(1.8)
(26.2)
Total revenue
$ 1,898
$ 1,886
$ 1,947
.6 %
(2.5) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the net interest margin was 2.73%. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $189 million and the net interest margin increased by 29 basis points. Net interest income and net interest margin benefited from higher earning asset balances and higher interest rates. Net interest income and the net interest margin were negatively impacted by higher interest-bearing deposit costs and lower loan fees from the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $24 million, while the net interest margin decreased by one basis point. Both net interest income and the net interest margin reflect the impact of strong loan growth and higher interest rates, offset by higher interest-bearing deposit costs, and a shift in funding mix.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Trust and investment services income
$ 126
$ 127
$ 135
(.8) %
(6.7) %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
172
154
323
11.7
(46.7)
Service charges on deposit accounts
71
92
90
(22.8)
(21.1)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
24
19
37
26.3
(35.1)
Corporate services income
89
96
76
(7.3)
17.1
Cards and payments income
85
91
86
(6.6)
(1.2)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
33
34
—
(2.9)
Consumer mortgage income
9
14
25
(35.7)
(64.0)
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
42
44
48
(4.5)
(12.5)
Other income
20
13
55
53.8
(63.6)
Total noninterest income
$ 671
$ 683
$ 909
(1.8) %
(26.2) %
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased by $238 million. The decrease was largely driven by investment banking and debt placement fees, down $151 million, reflecting a slowdown in capital markets activity. Other income decreased $35 million as a result of market-related gains in the year-ago period. Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $19 million, primarily reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees. The decline also reflected lower account analysis fees related to the interest rate environment. Additionally, consumer mortgage income decreased $16 million, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins, while operating lease income decreased $13 million, reflecting a continued decline in operating lease balances. Trust and investment services income decreased $9 million, primarily reflecting the decline in the equity markets. Partially offsetting the decrease was an increase in corporate services income of $13 million, primarily reflecting higher derivatives income.
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest income decreased by $12 million. The decline was driven partly by service charges on deposit accounts, which decreased $21 million, primarily reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees. It was also driven by corporate services income, which decreased $7 million, primarily reflecting a valuation adjustment benefit in the prior quarter. Partially offsetting the decline was an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees of $18 million due to seasonality.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Personnel expense
$ 674
$ 655
$ 674
2.9 %
- %
Nonpersonnel expense
482
451
496
6.9
(2.8)
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,156
$ 1,106
$ 1,170
4.5 %
(1.2) %
Key's noninterest expense was $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $14 million from the year-ago period. The decline was driven by a decrease of $14 million in nonpersonnel expense reflecting lower professional fees and operating lease expenses, down $10 million and $9 million, respectively. Personnel expense remained flat compared to the year-ago period, reflecting higher salaries and employee benefits, offset by lower incentive and stock based compensation.
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense increased $50 million. The increase was primarily driven by nonpersonnel expense, which increased $31 million, reflecting a $17 million increase in other expense related primarily to a pension settlement charge and a $13 million increase in professional fees. Personnel expense was also up $19 million, reflecting lower deferred costs from slower loan originations.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 58,212
$ 56,151
$ 49,510
3.7 %
17.6 %
Other commercial loans
22,720
22,200
19,743
2.3
15.1
Total consumer loans
36,770
36,067
30,144
1.9
22.0
Total loans
$ 117,702
$ 114,418
$ 99,397
2.9 %
18.4 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $171 million, $162 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
Average loans were $117.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Commercial loans increased by $11.7 billion, reflecting core commercial and industrial loan growth and an increase in commercial mortgage real estate loans, which mitigated the impact of a $2.2 billion decline in PPP balances. Consumer loans increased $6.6 billion, largely driven by Key's consumer mortgage business and student loan originations from Laurel Road.
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, average loans increased by $3.3 billion. Commercial loans increased $2.6 billion, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans. Consumer loans increased $703 million, driven by Key's consumer mortgage business.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Non-time deposits
$ 139,558
$ 140,169
$ 146,979
(.4) %
(5.0) %
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,351
1,347
1,793
.3
(24.7)
Other time deposits
4,757
2,713
2,233
75.3
113.0
Total deposits
$ 145,666
$ 144,229
$ 151,005
1.0 %
(3.5) %
Cost of total deposits
.51 %
.16 %
.04 %
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Average deposits totaled $145.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $5.3 billion compared to the year-ago quarter. The decrease reflects declines in non-operating commercial deposit balances and retail balances.
Compared to the third quarter of 2022, average deposits increased by $1.4 billion, reflecting higher commercial balances, and a shift in mix from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing balances, partly offset by declines in retail balances.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 41
$ 43
$ 19
(4.7) %
115.8 %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.14 %
.15 %
.08 %
N/A
N/A
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 387
$ 390
$ 454
(.8)
(14.8)
Nonperforming assets at period end
420
419
489
.2
(14.1)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
1,337
1,144
1,061
16.9
26.0
Allowance for credit losses
1,562
1,338
1,221
16.7
27.9
Provision for credit losses
265
109
4
143.1
N/M
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
345 %
293 %
234 %
N/A
N/A
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
404
343
269
N/A
N/A
N/A = Not Applicable
Key's provision for credit losses was $265 million, compared to $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and provision of $109 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods primarily reflects the change in the economic outlook as well as growth in loans.
Net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $41 million, or 0.14% of average total loans. These results compare to $19 million, or 0.08%, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $43 million, or 0.15%, for the third quarter of 2022. Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.6 billion, or 1.31% of total period-end loans at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.20% at December 31, 2021, and 1.15% at September 30, 2022.
At December 31, 2022, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $387 million, which represented 0.32% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.45% at December 31, 2021, and 0.34% at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022, totaled $420 million, and represented 0.35% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.48% at December 31, 2021, and 0.36% at September 30, 2022.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios included in the following table continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at December 31, 2022.
Capital Ratios
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
9.1 %
9.1 %
9.5 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
10.6
10.7
10.8
Total risk-based capital (a)
12.8
12.7
12.5
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.4
4.3
6.9
Leverage (a)
8.9
8.9
8.5
(a)
December 31, 2022 ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's capital position remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2022. As shown in the preceding table, at December 31, 2022, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 9.1% and 10.6%, respectively. Key's tangible common equity ratio increased ten basis points to 4.4% at December 31, 2022.
Key elected the CECL phase-in option provided by regulatory guidance which delayed for two years the estimated impact of CECL on regulatory capital and phases it in over three years beginning in 2022. Effective for the first quarter 2022, Key is now in the three-year transition period. On a fully phased-in basis, Key's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio would be reduced by 12 basis points.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
932,938
932,643
930,544
— %
.3 %
Open market repurchases, repurchases under the accelerated repurchase program, and return of shares under employee compensation plans
(2)
(3)
(2,482)
(33.3)
(99.9)
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations)
389
298
788
30.5
(50.6)
Shares outstanding at end of period
933,325
932,938
928,850
— %
.5 %
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share, representing a 5% increase from the prior quarter. In the third quarter of 2022, the KeyCorp Board of Directors approved an extension of the remaining $790 million existing share repurchase authorization through the third quarter of 2023.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 900
$ 891
$ 839
1.0 %
7.3 %
Commercial Bank
928
889
1,027
4.4
(9.6)
Other (a)
70
106
81
(34.0)
(13.6)
Total
$ 1,898
$ 1,886
$ 1,947
.6 %
(2.5) %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 73
$ 142
$ 161
(48.6) %
(54.7) %
Commercial Bank
250
295
448
(15.3)
(44.2)
Other (a)
71
103
18
(31.1)
294.4
Total
$ 394
$ 540
$ 627
(27.0) %
(37.2) %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represents the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Charges related to the funding of these assets are part of net interest income and are allocated to the business segments through noninterest expense. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 674
$ 632
$ 570
6.6 %
18.2 %
Noninterest income
226
259
269
(12.7)
(16.0)
Total revenue (TE)
900
891
839
1.0
7.3
Provision for credit losses
105
37
14
183.8
650.0
Noninterest expense
699
667
613
4.8
14.0
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
96
187
212
(48.7)
(54.7)
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
23
45
51
(48.9)
(54.9)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 73
$ 142
$ 161
(48.6) %
(54.7) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 43,149
$ 42,568
$ 37,841
1.4 %
14.0 %
Total assets
46,214
45,638
41,072
1.3
12.5
Deposits
87,243
90,044
90,385
(3.1)
(3.5)
Assets under management at period end
$ 51,282
$ 47,846
$ 55,806
7.2 %
(8.1) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 97
$ 99
$ 107
(2.0) %
(9.3) %
Service charges on deposit accounts
40
56
55
(28.6)
(27.3)
Cards and payments income
62
64
64
(3.1)
(3.1)
Consumer mortgage income
9
13
26
(30.8)
(65.4)
Other noninterest income
18
27
17
(33.3)
5.9
Total noninterest income
$ 226
$ 259
$ 269
(12.7) %
(16.0) %
Average deposit balances
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 54,650
$ 56,696
$ 57,242
(3.6) %
(4.5) %
Savings deposits
7,439
7,556
6,951
(1.5)
7.0
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,227
1,238
1,669
(.9)
(26.5)
Other time deposits
1,763
1,838
2,228
(4.1)
(20.9)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
22,164
22,716
22,295
(2.4)
(.6)
Total deposits
$ 87,243
$ 90,044
$ 90,385
(3.1) %
(3.5) %
Other data
Branches
972
976
999
Automated teller machines
1,265
1,270
1,317
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $73 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $161 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $104 million, or 18.2%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by higher earning assets and interest rates
- Average loans and leases increased $5.3 billion, or 14.0%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by loan growth in consumer mortgage and Laurel Road, partly offset by a decline in home equity loans
- Average deposits decreased $3.1 billion, or 3.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by lower retail deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $91 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as growth in the consumer loan portfolio
- Noninterest income decreased $43 million from the year-ago quarter, driven by lower consumer mortgage income, reflecting lower saleable volume and gain on sale margins, lower service charges on deposit accounts reflecting a planned reduction in overdraft and non sufficient funds fees, and a decline in trust and investment services, reflecting lower equity markets
- Noninterest expense increased $86 million, or 14.0%, from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by continued investments in technology and cybersecurity capabilities
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 521
$ 495
$ 415
5.3 %
25.5 %
Noninterest income
407
394
612
3.3
(33.5)
Total revenue (TE)
928
889
1027
4.4
(9.6)
Provision for credit losses
165
74
(12)
123.0
N/M
Noninterest expense
460
450
501
2.2
(8.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
303
365
538
(17.0)
(43.7)
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
53
70
90
(24.3)
(41.1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 250
$ 295
$ 448
(15.3) %
(44.2) %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 74,100
$ 71,464
$ 61,078
3.7 %
21.3 %
Loans held for sale
1,377
1,036
1,962
32.9
(29.8)
Total assets
84,614
81,898
71,581
3.3
18.2
Deposits
54,385
52,272
59,423
4.0 %
(8.5) %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 30
$ 29
$ 29
3.4 %
3.4 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
172
153
322
12.4
(46.6)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
23
19
36
21.1
(36.1)
Corporate services income
81
89
68
(9.0)
19.1
Service charges on deposit accounts
30
36
34
(16.7)
(11.8)
Cards and payments income
19
19
26
—
(26.9)
Payments and services income
130
144
128
(9.7)
1.6
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
41
44
47
(6.8)
(12.8)
Other noninterest income
11
5
50
120.0
(78.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 407
$ 394
$ 612
3.3 %
(33.5) %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (4Q22 vs. 4Q21)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $250 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $448 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $106 million, or 25.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, reflecting growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans, as well as higher interest rates
- Average loan and lease balances increased $13.0 billion, or 21.3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to growth in commercial and industrial loans and commercial mortgage real estate loans
- Average deposit balances decreased $5.0 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by a decline in non-operating deposits
- Provision for credit losses increased $177 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, due to an increase in the provision in the current quarter, primarily reflecting the change in the economic outlook, as well as growth in the commercial loan portfolio and a reserve release in the year-ago period as uncertainty caused by the pandemic subsided
- Noninterest income decreased $205 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by lower investment banking and debt placement fees and market-related gains in the year-ago period, partially offset by an increase in corporate services income primarily reflecting higher derivatives income
- Noninterest expense decreased $41 million from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by lower incentive compensation and lower operating lease expense
KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189.8 billion at December 31, 2022.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,300 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
Notes to Editors:
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on January 19, 2023. A replay of the call will be available through January 28, 2023.
KeyCorp
Fourth Quarter 2022
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
20
Noninterest Expense
20
Personnel Expense
21
Loan Composition
21
Loans Held for Sale Composition
21
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
21
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
23
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
23
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
24
Line of Business Results
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,227
$ 1,203
$ 1,038
Noninterest income
671
683
909
Total revenue (TE)
1,898
1,886
1,947
Provision for credit losses
265
109
4
Noninterest expense
1,156
1,106
1,170
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
394
540
627
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
2
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
394
542
629
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
356
513
601
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
2
2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
356
515
603
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .38
$ .55
$ .65
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.38
.55
.65
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
.38
.55
.64
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
—
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
.38
.55
.64
Cash dividends declared
.205
.195
.195
Book value at period end
11.79
11.62
16.76
Tangible book value at period end
8.75
8.56
13.72
Market price at period end
17.42
16.02
23.13
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
.83 %
1.14 %
1.34 %
Return on average common equity
13.24
16.33
15.31
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.07
21.19
18.69
Net interest margin (TE)
2.73
2.74
2.44
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.3
58.0
59.4
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
.82 %
1.14 %
1.35 %
Return on average common equity
13.24
16.39
15.36
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.07
21.28
18.75
Net interest margin (TE)
2.73
2.73
2.44
Loan to deposit (c)
84.7
81.3
68.9
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
7.1 %
7.0 %
9.4 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
5.8
5.7
8.4
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
4.4
4.3
6.9
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
9.1
9.1
9.5
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
10.6
10.7
10.8
Total risk-based capital (d)
12.8
12.7
12.5
Leverage (d)
8.9
8.9
8.5
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 41
$ 43
$ 19
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.14 %
.15 %
.08 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,337
$ 1,144
$ 1,061
Allowance for credit losses
1,562
1,338
1,221
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.12 %
.98 %
1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.31
1.15
1.20
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
345
293
234
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
404
343
269
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 387
$ 390
$ 454
Nonperforming assets at period-end
420
419
489
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.32 %
.34 %
.45 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.35
.36
.48
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 51,282
$ 47,846
$ 55,806
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
18,210
17,907
16,797
Branches
972
976
999
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 7
$ 7
$ 5
Financial Highlights (continued)
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 4,554
$ 4,098
Noninterest income
2,718
3,194
Total revenue (TE)
7,272
7,292
Provision for credit losses
502
(418)
Noninterest expense
4,410
4,429
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
1,911
2,612
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
6
13
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
1,917
2,625
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
1,793
2,506
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
6
13
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
1,799
2,519
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 1.94
$ 2.64
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
1.94
2.65
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
1.92
2.62
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
1.93
2.63
Cash dividends paid
.79
.75
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.03 %
1.46 %
Return on average common equity
14.21
15.90
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.34
19.37
Net interest margin (TE)
2.64
2.50
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.0
59.9
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.03 %
1.46 %
Return on average common equity
14.26
15.98
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
18.40
19.47
Net interest margin (TE)
2.63
2.50
Asset quality — from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 161
$ 184
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.14 %
.18 %
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,660
16,974
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 27
$ 27
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
December 31, 2022, ratio is estimated and reflects Key's election to adopt the CECL optional transition provision.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures related to "tangible common equity," "return on average tangible common equity," "pre-provision net revenue," and "cash efficiency ratio."
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue, which is not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Tangible common equity to tangible assets at period-end
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,454
$ 13,290
$ 17,423
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,844
2,856
2,820
Preferred Stock (b)
2,446
2,446
1,856
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 8,164
$ 7,988
$ 12,747
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 189,813
$ 190,051
$ 186,346
Less: Intangible assets (a)
2,844
2,856
2,820
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$ 186,969
$ 187,195
$ 183,526
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
4.37 %
4.27 %
6.95 %
Pre-provision net revenue
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,220
$ 1,196
$ 1,033
$ 4,527
$ 4,071
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
7
5
27
27
Noninterest income
671
683
909
2,718
3,194
Less: Noninterest expense
1,156
1,106
1,170
4,410
4,429
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 742
$ 780
$ 777
$ 2,862
$ 2,863
Average tangible common equity
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 13,168
$ 14,614
$ 17,471
$ 14,730
$ 17,665
Less: Intangible assets (average) (c)
2,851
2,863
2,814
2,839
2,829
Preferred stock (average)
2,500
2,148
1,900
2,114
1,900
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
$ 7,817
$ 9,603
$ 12,757
$ 9,777
$ 12,936
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 356
$ 513
$ 601
$ 1,793
$ 2,506
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7,817
9,603
12,757
9,777
12,936
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
18.07 %
21.19 %
18.69 %
18.34 %
19.37 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 356
$ 515
$ 603
$ 1,799
$ 2,519
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
7,817
9,603
12,757
9,777
12,936
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP)
18.07 %
21.28 %
18.75 %
18.40 %
19.47 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Cash efficiency ratio
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$ 1,156
$ 1,106
$ 1,170
$ 4,410
$ 4,429
Less: Intangible asset amortization
12
12
14
47
58
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 1,144
$ 1,094
$ 1,156
$ 4,363
$ 4,371
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,220
$ 1,196
$ 1,033
$ 4,527
$ 4,071
Plus: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
7
7
5
27
27
Noninterest income
671
683
909
2,718
3,194
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP)
$ 1,898
$ 1,886
$ 1,947
$ 7,272
$ 7,292
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
60.3 %
58.0 %
59.4 %
60.0 %
59.9 %
(a)
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of period-end purchased credit card receivables.
(b)
Net of capital surplus.
(c)
For the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, $2 million, and $3 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, average intangible assets exclude $2 million, and $4 million, respectively, of average purchased credit card receivables.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Assets
Loans
$ 119,394
$ 116,191
$ 101,854
Loans held for sale
963
1,048
2,729
Securities available for sale
39,117
40,000
45,364
Held-to-maturity securities
8,710
8,163
7,539
Trading account assets
829
1,068
701
Short-term investments
2,432
4,896
11,010
Other investments
1,308
1,272
639
Total earning assets
172,753
172,638
169,836
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,337)
(1,144)
(1,061)
Cash and due from banks
887
717
913
Premises and equipment
636
629
681
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,693
Other intangible assets
94
106
130
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,369
4,351
4,327
Accrued income and other assets
9,223
9,535
8,265
Discontinued assets
436
467
562
Total assets
$ 189,813
$ 190,051
$ 186,346
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 86,707
$ 84,168
$ 89,207
Savings deposits
7,681
7,860
7,503
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,708
1,269
1,705
Other time deposits
5,665
4,578
2,153
Total interest-bearing deposits
101,761
97,875
100,568
Noninterest-bearing deposits
40,834
46,980
52,004
Total deposits
142,595
144,855
152,572
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
4,077
4,224
173
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
5,386
4,576
588
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,994
4,849
3,548
Long-term debt
19,307
18,257
12,042
Total liabilities
176,359
176,761
168,923
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
2,500
1,900
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
6,286
6,257
6,278
Retained earnings
15,616
15,450
14,553
Treasury stock, at cost
(5,910)
(5,917)
(5,979)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,295)
(6,257)
(586)
Key shareholders' equity
13,454
13,290
17,423
Total liabilities and equity
$ 189,813
$ 190,051
$ 186,346
Common shares outstanding (000)
933,325
932,938
928,850
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,347
$ 1,134
$ 873
$ 4,241
$ 3,532
Loans held for sale
20
14
15
56
50
Securities available for sale
195
196
148
752
546
Held-to-maturity securities
64
55
52
213
185
Trading account assets
10
8
5
31
19
Short-term investments
48
32
8
97
28
Other investments
11
5
2
22
7
Total interest income
1,695
1,444
1,103
5,412
4,367
Interest expense
Deposits
186
59
15
279
67
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
16
19
—
41
—
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
54
24
2
90
8
Long-term debt
219
146
53
475
221
Total interest expense
475
248
70
885
296
Net interest income
1,220
1,196
1,033
4,527
4,071
Provision for credit losses
265
109
4
502
(418)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
955
1,087
1,029
4,025
4,489
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
126
127
135
526
530
Investment banking and debt placement fees
172
154
323
638
937
Service charges on deposit accounts
71
92
90
350
337
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
24
19
37
103
148
Corporate services income
89
96
76
372
288
Cards and payments income
85
91
86
341
415
Corporate-owned life insurance income
33
33
34
132
128
Consumer mortgage income
9
14
25
58
131
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
42
44
48
167
160
Other income
20
13
55
31
120
Total noninterest income
671
683
909
2,718
3,194
Noninterest expense
Personnel
674
655
674
2,566
2,561
Net occupancy
72
72
75
295
300
Computer processing
82
77
73
314
284
Business services and professional fees
60
47
70
212
227
Equipment
20
23
25
92
100
Operating lease expense
22
24
31
101
126
Marketing
31
30
37
123
126
Other expense
195
178
185
707
705
Total noninterest expense
1,156
1,106
1,170
4,410
4,429
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
470
664
768
2,333
3,254
Income taxes
76
124
141
422
642
Income (loss) from continuing operations
394
540
627
1,911
2,612
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
2
2
6
13
Net income (loss)
394
542
629
1,917
2,625
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 394
$ 542
$ 629
$ 1,917
2,625
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 356
$ 513
$ 601
$ 1,793
$ 2506
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
356
515
603
1,799
2519
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .38
$ .55
$ .65
$ 1.94
$ 2.64
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
0.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.38
.55
.65
1.94
2.65
Per common share — assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ .38
$ .55
$ .64
$ 1.92
$ 2.62
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
—
—
0.01
.01
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
.38
.55
.64
1.93
2.63
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ .205
$ .195
$ .195
$ .790
$ .750
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
924,974
924,594
922,970
924,363
947,065
Effect of common share options and other stock awards
8,750
7,861
11,758
8,696
10,349
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (b)
933,724
932,455
934,729
933,059
957,414
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Fourth Quarter 2022
Third Quarter 2022
Fourth Quarter 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 58,212
$ 712
4.85 %
$ 56,151
$ 578
4.09 %
$ 49,510
$ 447
3.58 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
16,445
208
5.01
16,002
168
4.18
13,671
121
3.51
Real estate — construction
2,450
35
5.70
2,306
27
4.58
2,119
19
3.50
Commercial lease financing
3,825
26
2.71
3,892
25
2.58
3,953
26
2.57
Total commercial loans
80,932
981
4.81
78,351
798
4.05
69,253
613
3.51
Real estate — residential mortgage
21,128
164
3.11
20,256
152
3.00
15,017
102
2.72
Home equity loans
7,890
103
5.18
8,024
91
4.51
8,603
79
3.64
Consumer direct loans
6,713
75
4.45
6,766
72
4.25
5,509
60
4.33
Credit cards
993
31
12.61
969
28
11.63
941
24
10.13
Consumer indirect loans
46
—
—
52
—
—
74
—
—
Total consumer loans
36,770
373
4.05
36,067
343
3.80
30,144
265
3.49
Total loans
117,702
1,354
4.57
114,418
1,141
3.97
99,397
878
3.50
Loans held for sale
1,421
20
5.63
1,102
14
5.22
2,202
15
2.83
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
39,149
195
1.70
42,271
196
1.69
42,329
148
1.39
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
8,278
64
3.07
7,933
55
2.79
7,991
52
2.61
Trading account assets
863
10
4.57
841
8
3.65
853
5
2.48
Short-term investments
3,159
48
6.02
3,043
32
4.13
15,505
8
.20
Other investments (e)
1,294
11
3.15
1054
5
1.78
634
2
1.15
Total earning assets
171,866
1,702
3.79
170,662
1,451
3.30
168,911
1,108
2.60
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,145)
(1,099)
(1,081)
Accrued income and other assets
18,421
18,629
17,133
Discontinued assets
447
478
574
Total assets
$ 189,589
$ 188,670
$ 185,537
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 85,798
$ 154
.71
$ 83,050
$ 50
.24
$ 88,110
$ 11
.05
Savings deposits
7,795
1
.03
7,904
—
.01
7,375
—
.01
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,351
3
.93
1,347
2
.47
1,793
2
.53
Other time deposits
4,757
28
2.33
2,713
7
.97
2,233
2
.21
Total interest-bearing deposits
99,701
186
.74
95,014
59
.25
99,511
15
.06
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
1,752
16
3.52
3,562
19
2.10
230
—
.02
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
5,420
54
3.94
3,725
24
2.53
789
2
1.45
Long-term debt (f), (g)
18,351
219
4.77
17,704
146
3.32
12,159
53
1.74
Total interest-bearing liabilities
125,224
475
1.50
120,005
248
.82
112,689
70
.25
Noninterest-bearing deposits
45,965
49,215
51,494
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,785
4,358
3,309
Discontinued liabilities (g)
447
478
574
Total liabilities
$ 176,421
$ 174,056
$ 168,066
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 13,168
$ 14,614
$ 17,471
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
Total equity
13,168
14,614
17,471
Total liabilities and equity
$ 189,589
$ 188,670
$ 185,537
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.28 %
2.48 %
2.36 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin
$ 1,227
2.73 %
$ 1,203
2.74 %
$ 1,038
2.44 %
TE adjustment (b)
7
7
5
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,220
$ 1,196
$ 1,033
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $171 million, $162 million, and $141 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022
Twelve months ended December 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 54,970
$ 2,148
3.91 %
$ 50,931
$ 1,795
3.52 %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
15,572
633
4.07
13,118
472
3.60
Real estate — construction
2,229
99
4.44
2,113
77
3.61
Commercial lease financing
3,869
98
2.54
4,019
114
2.84
Total commercial loans
76,640
2,978
3.89
70,181
2,458
3.50
Real estate — residential mortgage
19,036
559
2.94
12,252
348
2.84
Home equity loans
8,115
347
4.28
8,967
336
3.74
Consumer direct loans
6,490
277
4.27
5,105
233
4.56
Credit cards
959
107
11.23
925
94
10.11
Consumer indirect loans
62
—
—
2,839
90
3.19
Total consumer loans
34,662
1,290
3.72
30,088
1,101
3.66
Total loans
111,302
4,268
3.84
100,269
3,559
3.55
Loans held for sale
1,278
56
4.41
1,700
50
2.96
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
42,325
752
1.62
35,765
546
1.53
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
7,676
213
2.77
7,035
185
2.63
Trading account assets
850
31
3.61
820
19
2.35
Short-term investments
4,264
97
2.28
17,529
28
.16
Other investments (e)
952
22
2.26
621
7
1.14
Total earning assets
168,647
5,439
3.15
163,739
4,394
2.69
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,101)
(1,340)
Accrued income and other assets
18,340
16,520
Discontinued assets
492
632
Total assets
$ 186,378
$ 179,551
Liabilities
NOW and money market deposit accounts
$ 85,673
$ 234
.27
$ 84,736
$ 41
.05
Savings deposits
7,798
1
.01
6,893
1
.02
Certificates of deposit ($100,000 or more)
1,455
8
.56
2,135
16
.72
Other time deposits
2,892
36
1.25
2,540
9
.37
Total interest-bearing deposits
97,818
279
.29
96,304
67
.07
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
2,107
41
1.93
239
—
.02
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,963
90
3.02
770
8
1.08
Long-term debt (f), (g)
14,915
475
3.19
12,391
221
1.79
Total interest-bearing liabilities
117,803
885
.75
109,704
296
.27
Noninterest-bearing deposits
49,044
48,731
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,309
2,819
Discontinued liabilities (g)
492
632
Total liabilities
$ 171,648
$ 161,886
Equity
Key shareholders' equity
$ 14,730
$ 17,665
Noncontrolling interests
—
—
Total equity
14,730
17,665
Total liabilities and equity
$ 186,378
$ 179,551
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.40 %
2.42 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 4,554
2.64 %
$ 4,098
2.50 %
TE adjustment (b)
27
27
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 4,527
$ 4,071
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (g) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $157 million and $134 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(e)
Yield is calculated on the basis of amortized cost.
(f)
Rate calculation excludes basis adjustments related to fair value hedges.
(g)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Personnel (a)
$ 674
$ 655
$ 674
$ 2,566
$ 2,561
Net occupancy
72
72
75
295
300
Computer processing
82
77
73
314
284
Business services and professional fees
60
47
70
212
227
Equipment
20
23
25
92
100
Operating lease expense
22
24
31
101
126
Marketing
31
30
37
123
126
Other expense
195
178
185
707
705
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,156
$ 1,106
$ 1,170
$ 4,410
$ 4,429
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
18,210
17,907
16,797
17,660
16,974
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Salaries and contract labor
$ 407
$ 388
$ 342
$ 1,500
$ 1,311
Incentive and stock-based compensation
171
176
243
693
861
Employee benefits
94
89
89
363
388
Severance
2
2
—
10
1
Total personnel expense
$ 674
$ 655
$ 674
$ 2,566
$ 2,561
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2022 vs.
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 59,647
$ 56,971
$ 50,525
4.7 %
18.1 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
16,352
16,400
14,244
(.3)
14.8
Construction
2,530
2,349
1,996
7.7
26.8
Total commercial real estate loans
18,882
18,749
16,240
.7
16.3
Commercial lease financing (b)
3,936
3,877
4,071
1.5
(3.3)
Total commercial loans
82,465
79,597
70,836
3.6
16.4
Residential — prime loans:
Real estate — residential mortgage
21,401
20,838
15,756
2.7
35.8
Home equity loans
7,951
7,926
8,467
.3
(6.1)
Total residential — prime loans
29,352
28,764
24,223
2.0
21.2
Consumer direct loans
6,508
6,803
5,753
(4.3)
13.1
Credit cards
1,026
977
972
5.0
5.6
Consumer indirect loans
43
50
70
(14.0)
(38.6)
Total consumer loans
36,929
36,594
31,018
.9
19.1
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 119,394
$ 116,191
$ 101,854
2.8 %
17.2 %
(a)
Loan balances include $172 million, $166 million, and $139 million of commercial credit card balances at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.
(b)
Commercial lease financing includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $8 million, $10 million, and $16 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $434 million at December 31, 2022, $467 million at September 30, 2022, and $567 million at December 31, 2021, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $417 million, $274 million, and $198 million at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 12/31/2022 vs.
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 477
$ 292
$ 1,438
63.4 %
(66.8) %
Real estate — commercial mortgage
427
693
1,010
(38.4)
(57.7)
Commercial lease financing
35
2
—
N/M
N/M
Real estate — residential mortgage
24
61
281
(60.7)
(91.5)
Total loans held for sale
$ 963
$ 1,048
$ 2,729
(8.1) %
(64.7) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,048
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
$ 1,805
New originations
3,158
2,157
2,837
2,724
5,704
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(48)
—
(57)
—
(1)
Loan sales
(3,124)
(2,446)
(2,506)
(4,269)
(4,742)
Loan draws (payments), net
(71)
26
(133)
(12)
(12)
Valuation and other adjustments
—
5
(5)
(2)
(25)
Balance at end of period
$ 963
$ 1,048
$ 1,306
$ 1,170
$ 2,729
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
12/31/2021
12/31/2022
12/31/2021
Average loans outstanding
$ 117,702
$ 114,418
$ 99,397
$ 111,302
$ 100,269
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
1,144
1,099
1,084
1,061
1,626
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
35
49
33
153
174
Real estate — commercial mortgage
13
3
1
23
40
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
13
3
1
23
40
Commercial lease financing
—
—
1
2
6
Total commercial loans
48
52
35
178
220
Real estate — residential mortgage
—
1
(1)
(2)
(2)
Home equity loans
—
—
2
1
9
Consumer direct loans
9
8
7
34
29
Credit cards
8
7
6
30
27
Consumer indirect loans
2
—
1
4
39
Total consumer loans
19
16
15
67
102
Total loans charged off
67
68
50
245
322
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
18
13
23
50
83
Real estate — commercial mortgage
1
2
1
5
9
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
1
—
Total commercial real estate loans
1
2
1
6
9
Commercial lease financing
2
1
—
4
7
Total commercial loans
21
16
24
60
99
Real estate — residential mortgage
3
1
1
5
3
Home equity loans
—
1
1
3
5
Consumer direct loans
1
4
2
8
8
Credit cards
1
2
2
6
8
Consumer indirect loans
—
1
1
2
15
Total consumer loans
5
9
7
24
39
Total recoveries
26
25
31
84
138
Net loan charge-offs
(41)
(43)
(19)
(161)
(184)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
234
88
(4)
437
(381)
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,337
$ 1,144
$ 1,061
$ 1,337
$ 1,061
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
194
173
152
160
197
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
31
21
8
65
(37)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 225
$ 194
$ 160
$ 225
$ 160
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,562
$ 1,338
$ 1,221
$ 1,562
$ 1,221
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.14 %
.15 %
.08 %
.14 %
.18 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.12
.98
1.04
1.12
1.04
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.31
1.15
1.20
1.31
1.20
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
345
293
234
345
234
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
404
343
269
404
269
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 2
$ 1
$ 1
$ 6
$ 4
Recoveries
—
1
—
2
2
Net loan charge-offs
$ (2)
$ —
$ (1)
$ (4)
$ (2)
(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
Net loan charge-offs
$ 41
$ 43
$ 44
$ 33
$ 19
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.14 %
.15 %
.16 %
.13 %
.08 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,337
$ 1,144
$ 1,099
$ 1,105
$ 1,061
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,562
1,338
1,272
1,271
1,221
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.12 %
.98 %
.98 %
1.04 %
1.04 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.31
1.15
1.13
1.19
1.20
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
345
293
256
252
234
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
404
343
297
290
269
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 387
$ 390
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
Nonperforming assets at period end
420
419
463
467
489
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.32 %
.34 %
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.35
.36
.41
.44
.48
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
12/31/2022
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Commercial and industrial
$ 174
$ 169
$ 197
$ 186
$ 191
Real estate — commercial mortgage
21
34
35
40
44
Real estate — construction
—
—
—
—
—
Total commercial real estate loans
21
34
35
40
44
Commercial lease financing
1
2
2
3
4
Total commercial loans
196
205
234
229
239
Real estate — residential mortgage
77
66
67
73
72
Home equity loans
107
112
120
129
135
Consumer direct loans
3
3
3
4
4
Credit cards
3
3
3
3
3
Consumer indirect loans
1
1
2
1
1
Total consumer loans
191
185
195
210
215
Total nonperforming loans
387
390
429
439
454
OREO
13
12
9
8
8
Nonperforming loans held for sale
20
17
25
20
24
Other nonperforming assets
—
—
—
—
3
Total nonperforming assets
$ 420
$ 419
$ 463
$ 467
$ 489
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
60
47
41
55
68
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
180
187
137
122
165
Restructured loans — accruing and nonaccruing (a)
236
254
216
219
220
Restructured loans included in nonperforming loans (a)
118
134
94
98
99
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
3
3
3
4
4
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.32 %
.34 %
.38 %
.41 %
.45 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
.35
.36
.41
.44
.48
(a)
Restructured loans (i.e., troubled debt restructuring) are those for which Key, for reasons related to a borrower's financial difficulties, grants a concession to the borrower that it would not otherwise consider. These concessions are made to improve the collectability of the loan and generally take the form of a reduction of the interest rate, extension of the maturity date or reduction in the principal balance.
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
Balance at beginning of period
$ 390
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
$ 554
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
113
80
118
87
116
Charge-offs
(67)
(68)
(59)
(50)
(51)
Loans sold
(4)
(3)
(8)
—
(38)
Payments
(22)
(29)
(35)
(27)
(68)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(1)
(2)
(1)
(1)
Loans returned to accrual status
(22)
(18)
(24)
(24)
(58)
Balance at end of period
$ 387
$ 390
$ 429
$ 439
$ 454
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 4Q22 vs.
4Q22
3Q22
2Q22
1Q22
4Q21
3Q22
4Q21
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 900
$ 891
$ 824
$ 799
$ 839
1.0 %
7.3 %
Provision for credit losses
105
37
8
43
14
183.8
650.0
Noninterest expense
699
667
676
663
613
4.8
14.0
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
73
142
107
71
161
(48.6)
(54.7)
Average loans and leases
43,149
42,568
40,827
38,654
37,841
1.4
14.0
Average deposits
87,243
90,044
91,273
91,516
90,385
(3.1)
(3.5)
Net loan charge-offs
21
17
23
22
22
23.5
(4.5)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.19 %
.16 %
.23 %
.23 %
.23 %
18.8
(17.4)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 202
$ 195
$ 203
$ 217
$ 222
3.6
(9.0)
Return on average allocated equity
8.66 %
16.20 %
11.66 %
8.02 %
18.05 %
(46.5)
(52.0)
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 928
$ 889
$ 842
$ 808
$ 1027
4.4 %
(9.6) %
Provision for credit losses
165
74
37
41
(12)
123.0
N/M
Noninterest expense
460
450
410
413
501
2.2
(8.2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
250
295
317
284
448
(15.3)
(44.2)
Average loans and leases
74,100
71,464
67,825
64,684
61,078
3.7
21.3
Average loans held for sale
1,377
1,036
1,016
1,323
1,962
32.9
(29.8)
Average deposits
54,385
52,272
54,846
57,241
59,423
4.0
(8.5)
Net loan charge-offs
25
27
21
11
—
(7.4)
N/M
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.13 %
.15 %
.12 %
.07 %
— %
(13.3)
N/M
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 218
$ 224
$ 260
$ 250
$ 267
(2.7)
(18.4)
Return on average allocated equity
10.40 %
12.63 %
14.26 %
13.26 %
20.94 %
(17.7)
(50.3)
TE = Taxable Equivalent
View original content to download multimedia:
