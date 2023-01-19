CARDO SYSTEMS BOLSTERS OFF-ROAD CATEGORY DISTRIBUTION, ADDING POLARIS AS OFFICIAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR PACKTALK EDGE ORV IN THE US

Polaris - The Powersports Industry Leader & Innovator Expands National Distribution of Packtalk Edge ORV Through Its Expansive Dealer Network in the US

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today announced Polaris, Inc., one of the off-road industry's most iconic and innovative brands, as an official U.S. distributor for its PACKTALK EDGE ORV wireless helmet communication system and accessories. Initially, Polaris' distribution will focus on the U.S. through its expansive network of dealers, with plans to branch out to global dealers in the future.

The PACKTALK EDGE's industry-leading technology and superior sound quality offer untethered freedom to change vehicles with ease, spot for your crew and seamlessly maintain communication when you're not in the vehicle. The in-cockpit wireless communication solution and its hands-free functionality are game changers for Polaris off-road vehicle drivers and passengers.

Polaris has been a leader in the advancement of off-road vehicle technologies, and the driving force for the off-road industry since 1954. And while it maintains a leadership position in off-road vehicles, Polaris began in the snow category, pioneering snowmobile design and innovation over the years with its extensive snowmobile lineup. Throughout its nearly 70-year history, Polaris has committed itself to enable the ultimate outdoor experience for its customers, and Cardo Systems' mobile communication technologies reinforce this commitment, taking the group-riding, off-road experience to a new level.

"Over the past two years, we've conducted significant research validating and reinforcing the significant demand for more efficient and effective wireless communication solutions among avid recreational off-road vehicle riders, said Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems. "Having over 15-years of success in the motorcycle communications segment and now having the support from a brand as influential as Polaris provides powerful validation that products like Packtalk Edge ORV, not only have a viable place in the industry, but the ability to elevate the off-road experience."

"Our relentless effort to unlock the outdoors and enable unforgettable outdoor experiences through off-road innovation is the cornerstone of our success, and it's clearly a commitment Cardo Systems shares in its ongoing quest for innovation," said Matt Kershner", VPGM, Off-Road & Snow Parts, Garments & Accessories at Polaris Inc. "Our customers expect the best when they walk into our dealers, and Cardo Systems products and innovative technologies are a wonderful addition and complement to our industry-leading product offering."

