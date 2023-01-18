Top talent will enhance client focus and further the company's abilities to help clients with their total people investment.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia®, the pioneer in Total People Investment, today announced the appointment of three top leaders within the tech industry. Debra Squyres will serve as the Chief Client Officer, David Cook as the Chief Information Security Officer, and Francis Coleman as the VP of Global Services and Solutions.

Sequoia Strengthens Leadership Team with the Addition of Three New Strategic Hires

"Attracting top talent into these three key leadership positions further advances our ability to come through for our clients and their people during these dynamic times" said Greg Golub, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sequoia. "Together, and with our existing leadership team, Debra, David, and Francis are focused on helping our clients unlock the power of their total people investment strategies, delivering measurable impact on their business and their people."

As Chief Client Officer, Squyres is responsible for ensuring consistent and exceptional client service through every touchpoint with the Sequoia team. Her focus is on designing and building experiences for team members and clients through innovation, development, and delivery of products and services that are of the highest standards and driven by client needs. Prior to joining Sequoia, Squyres held positions at TriNet, Namely, and most recently, HackerRank.

As the Chief Information Security Officer, Cook is responsible for security and IT for Sequoia. Cook will continue building a technology-rich security program based on investing in enterprise-class security features, an experienced and committed team, and continuous improvement. He joins Sequoia from Databricks and has previous experience at Jive Software and HP.

As VP of Global Services and Solutions, Coleman brings extensive experience and leadership in global total rewards, helping multinational clients on global people matters, especially healthcare, benefits plan management and financing solutions to align their global total rewards approach with their business strategy. Coleman joins Sequoia from Willis Towers Watson where he was Managing Director, Health & Benefits, Integrated & Global Solutions.

The addition of these three senior leaders will contribute to the strengthening of the business and further enable Sequoia to deliver industry leading strategies for people-driven companies.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help companies address their top people-related business challenges such as improving retention, attracting top talent, and increasing people-spend ROI. With expert advisory services across compensation and benefits and a powerful platform, we connect employee total rewards programs with insightful people analytics so companies can manage their global people investment in real time to better meet the needs of their evolving workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

