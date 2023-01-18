Plastic Pollution in the Ocean is prevented by using Biodigesters to Meet DOJ Requirements

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onboard organic waste management solutions in the marine environment, announced today that its solutions for environmentally responsible disposal of organic waste meet DOJ requirements to avoid plastic pollution.

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in the galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be offloaded with a tender. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. The LFC biodigester's inherent design allows for only the digestion of organic material. Non-organic materials remain suspended in the machine where they can be safely removed by crew members.

The WEP-100 family is a series of pumps that are fully compatible with the LFC® biodigester family. The WEP pump is a fully automatic machine made of stainless steel. It can be easily installed with standard plumbing connections and the pump can eject water at a height up to 3½ m (11½"). Incorporated into the WEP pump is a filter that can trap any solids in the wastewater. This will clean the waste water to ensure compliance with strict regulations.

"Power Knot Ocean solutions are currently being utilized by hundreds of ships to prevent plastic pollution and improve operations," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Ship operators who are all under scrutiny by the DOJ can now meet DOJ compliance after integrating the LFC biodigester and the WEP pump with their waste disposal systems."

The WEP pump and LFC biodigester are available for order upon inquiry.

About Power Knot Ocean

Power Knot Ocean provides safe and economically sound solutions for managers of cruise ships, cargo ships, and yachts globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint and comply with DOJ and MARPOL regulations. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

