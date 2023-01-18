InventHelp Inventor Develops Guide Device for Deaf-Blind Individuals (DNV-465)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accurate and concise navigation and communication system for those who are deaf-blind or suffer from ALS/Lou Gehrig disease," said an inventor, from Denver, Colo., "so I invented the GUIDE. My design could open up new opportunities while out in public to get wherever needed in a safe and efficient manner."

The invention provides a helpful guide device for deaf-blind individuals. In doing so, it enables the user to travel and communicate. As a result, it can be used to teach braille, communicate, give directions, listen to music or make calls/texts. It also provides added comfort, confidence and safety. The invention features a portable handheld design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for deaf-blind individuals and ALS/Lou Gehrig disease suffers.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-465, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

