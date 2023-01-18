GOBankingRates Reveals Its 11th Annual Best Banks Rankings for 2023

This year's ranking introduces two new categories: Best Neobanks and Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its continued efforts to help Americans make the most of their money and Live Richer, GOBankingRates has announced its annual Best Banks rankings for 2023.

GOBankingRates.com is a leading portal for personal finance news and features, offering visitors the latest information on everything from interest rates to strategies on saving money and getting out of debt. Its editors are regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, MSN Money, Daily Finance, Huffington Post, Business Insider and many more. It also specializes in connecting consumers with the best banks, credit unions and interest rates nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/GOBankingRates) (PRNewswire)

" GOBankingRates' annual Best Banks ranking is core to our mission of helping people in all phases of life to Live Richer," said Jeff Bartlett, President of GOBankingRates . "Our in-house research team and our team of journalists have worked together to compile a comprehensive look at the best banking institutions, accounts and tools available in 2023. We hope to empower our readers to make wise financial choices while celebrating the banks and credit unions that offer the best of the best."

This year's list features several returning categories, including Best Savings Accounts , Best Checking Accounts , Best CD Accounts , Best Banks , Best Regional Banks , Best Credit Unions and Best Online Banks , while also introducing two new categories – Best Neobanks and Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts .

In addition to providing research-backed rankings across numerous banking categories, this year's Best Banks initiative features an exclusive peek into Americans' banking habits. GOBankingRates surveyed over 1,000 American adults to find out where they bank, what features they look for in their institutions, how much money they have in their accounts and more.

"For Best Banks 2023, GOBankingRates looked at the biggest 100 banks in terms of total assets, the biggest 50 credit unions in terms of total assets and select online banks with over $800 million in total assets," said Andrew Murray, Lead Content Data Researcher at GOBankingRates . "For 2023, we have included neobanks for the first time in our research in order to always provide our audience with the most accurate picture of the banking landscape every year. We also conducted a survey to go along with our research where we found that a third of Americans have less than $100 in savings, and that over three-fourths of Americans prefer to do their banking through a mobile app or online ."

GOBankingRates' full list of Best Banks 2023 winners and finalists is below.

Best Savings Accounts 2023

Winner: Capital One

Finalists:

Bank of America

BMO Harris

Chase Bank

First Citizens Bank

First Republic Bank

Frost Bank

PNC Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

Best Checking Accounts 2023

Winner: SoFi

Finalists:

Ally Bank

Axos Bank

Bank of America

Capital One

Charles Schwab

Chase Bank

Chime

Citibank

Current

First Internet Bank

First National Bank of Pennsylvania

LendingClub Bank

NBKC

New York Community Bank

ONE Finance

Quontic Bank

TIAA

Truist Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

Best CD Accounts 2023

Winner: First Internet Bank

Finalists:

Ally Bank

American Express National Bank

Barclays

Capital One

Discover

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Raymond James Bank

TAB Bank

TIAA

Best Banks 2023

Winner: Capital One

Finalists:

Bank of America

BMO Harris

Chase Bank

Citibank

Citizens Bank

Fifth Third Bank

First Citizens Bank

First Republic Bank

KeyBank

M&T Bank

PNC Bank

TD Bank

The Huntington National Bank

Truist Bank

U.S. Bank

Wells Fargo Bank

Best Regional Banks 2023

Winner: Arvest Bank

Finalists:

Associated Bank

Bank of the West

Eastern Bank

First Horizon Bank

First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Pennsylvania

Flagstar Bank

Frost Bank

Fulton Bank

MidFirst Bank

Pinnacle Bank

SouthState Bank

Texas Capital Bank

United Community Bank

Valley Bank

Zions Bancorporation

Best Credit Unions 2023

Winner: Alliant

Finalists:

Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Ent Credit Union

Hudson Valley Credit Union

Mountain America Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union

Patelco Credit Union

PSECU

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU)

SchoolsFirst FCU

Best Online Banks 2023

Winner: Ally Bank

Finalists:

Amboy Direct

American Express National Bank

Axos Bank

Bank5 Connect

Barclays Bank

Bask Bank

Citizens Access

Current

Discover Bank

First Internet Bank

LendingClub Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

NBKC

Salem Five Direct

SoFi

TIAA

Best Online and Neobank Savings Accounts 2023

Winner: Salem Five Direct

Finalists:

Ally Bank

American Express National Bank

Barclays

Bask Bank

Betterment

Bread Financial

Discover

GO2bank

LendingClub Bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

SoFi

Synchrony Bank

TAB Bank

TIAA

Best Neobanks 2023

Winner: SoFi

Finalists:

Acorns

Betterment

Chime

Current

GO2bank

LendingClub Bank

Revolut

Upgrade

Varo Bank

If you have any questions or wish to speak to a GOBankingRates editorial representative, please direct all media inquiries to:

Contact:

Carly Brashears

GOBankingRates.com

cbrashears@gobankingrates.com

About GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features website dedicated to helping visitors Live Richer™. From tips on saving money to investing for retirement or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities. Its content is regularly featured on top-tier media outlets, including MSN, Yahoo!, FOX Business, CNBC, Business Insider, USA Today and dozens of others. GOBankingRates specializes in connecting consumers with the financial institutions and products that best match their needs. Start your journey toward a rich mind and full wallet with us at www.gobankingrates.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GOBankingRates