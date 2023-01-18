Fort Worth-based Higginbotham Celebrates 75 Years

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Fort Worth-based insurance brokerage has reached a milestone few businesses ever achieve, especially those that begin as a small firm serving a local neighborhood.

It is that unmatched commitment to service that ensured Higginbotham reached its 75th anniversary.

Today, Higginbotham provides insurance, financial, and human resources services through a talented team of employee-owners that spread from Fort Worth to span the country. Under the leadership of Chairman and CEO Rusty Reid, it is a company driven by service. It is that unmatched commitment to service that ensured Higginbotham reached its 75th anniversary. The company will celebrate the milestone throughout 2023.

"The Higginbotham team will stand by its customers' sides not only when you sign with us," said Reid, who became CEO in 1989. "We are there on 'Day Two' and through day 365, providing year-round service in risk management, claims advocacy, and benefit plan services and administration.

"Being there day in and day out is what has led to our longevity and what has earned us the trust of our customers, our team, and our community partners."

Beyond outstanding service to its customers, the values Higginbotham's family of employees reflects every day has built a commitment to the communities that inspire them. For more than a decade, the Higginbotham Community Fund has engaged the company's employees in philanthropy at a level rarely seen.

Higginbotham team members have donated millions of dollars and contributed countless hours to community service across Higginbotham's geographic footprint.

And how big has Higginbotham become? There are 87 Higginbotham offices across 15 states serving thousands of customers and making a difference in countless neighborhoods.

"The people in our offices are not simply 'employees'," Reid said. "They are our family. Higginbotham is a privately held, independent insurance broker that ranks within the top 20 nationwide. We have a multigenerational, diverse workforce of thousands in offices coast-to-coast, and we're constantly, strategically growing.

"We're a people-first company that's family to our employees, accountable to our clients, teammates to our carriers, and generous to our communities. When you join Higginbotham, you become family."

How did this powerhouse insurance brokerage that spans the continent begin? It was 1948, three-quarters of a century ago, when a Fort Worth man dipped his toe in the insurance waters with the modest ambition to serve a small group of neighbors as their insurance agent.

Paul C. Higginbotham could hardly have imagined that his humble, neighborhood insurance agency would become a powerhouse brokerage reaching from coast-to-coast.

Reid said the 75th anniversary is a milestone that allows Higginbotham to renew its commitment to its customers, its employees, and the communities they serve.

"It is a thrill for me every day to walk among our employees," he said. "I see people who care for their customers, who work hard to provide for their families, and who are committed to their communities. We are proud to be a Fort Worth-based company and are grateful to show our many customers across 15 states - and growing - the values we learned right here in our hometown.

"We will use 2023 - our 75th year - as an opportunity to have an even greater positive impact in our communities and show our renewed commitment to our customers. We invite everyone to join us for the celebration."

