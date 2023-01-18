First Financial Bank, N.A. Names Parker to EVP, Chief Compliance Officer Role

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bank, N.A. Board of Directors elected Mike Parker as Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer. Parker brings more than 15 years of compliance experience to First Financial, including his most recent post as a director of compliance governance with USAA Federal Savings Bank. The announcement was made by Randy Roewe, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

"Mike's extensive background and experience and successful record of developing compliance programs at some of the nation's largest financial institutions will make him an invaluable asset to our company," Roewe said. "His experience will be critical to the continued evolvement of the bank's compliance management program as the regulatory landscape changes and First Financial Bank continues to grow."

Parker, who has worked with USAA since March 2020, has also held positions with Capital One and Ocwen Financial Corporation in compliance and audit director roles. He also provided support to community banks on compliance matters with Capco. Parker began his banking career in 2005 as an examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, where he specialized in compliance.

A native of western New York, Parker earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and holds the Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) designation.

