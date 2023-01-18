FASTWAY ENGINEERING TO PARTNER WITH ANSYS

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastway Engineering is officially the newest Ansys channel partner. Fastway is leveraging over twenty years of experience in the Ansys Suite of software, specializing in Structural, Thermal/Fluids, and Electronics. Fastway will now offer Ansys software solutions to complement their service and training offerings and round out simulation offerings to their customers.

Fastway will continue to specialize in custom training in Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) as well as adding additional courses in advanced simulation technologies such as Explicit/Impact Modeling, Discrete Particle Modeling (DPM), and Fluid Structure Interaction (FSI).

For more than 50 years, Ansys engineering simulation software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries using the predictive power of simulation. They employ nearly six thousand people, have over six hundred active patents and patent applications, and are members of S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100.

About Fastway Engineering

Fastway Engineering is a two-pronged business providing expert consulting services and world-class training in Computer Aided Design and Engineering Software. Based in Chicago, IL, Fastway serves a wide range of clients across the aerospace and defense, automotive, manufacturing and automation, and electronics industries. The consulting arm of the business solves some of the most complex design problems facing these industries, often by conducting structural and thermal simulations. The training arm of Fastway helps engineering firms of all sizes stay competitive by teaching invaluable FEA skills in a very hands-on and impactful manner.

View original content:

SOURCE Fastway Engineering