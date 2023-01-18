Burns & Levinson Elevates Angela Dowd to Chief Information Officer

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson today announced today that Angela Dowd has been elevated to the role of Chief Information Officer (CIO) at the firm effective January 1, 2023. She will share management responsibilities with Henry Chace, who has served as the firm's CIO for the past 20 years, until his retirement in April 2022 – which will ensure a smooth transition of leadership. As CIO, Dowd will oversee technology, information governance and research at the firm.

Dowd's elevation to CIO comes after 23 years of service to Burns & Levinson in the IT Department, most recently in the position of Director of Practice Innovation, where she worked with practice groups and administrative departments to increase efficiency and streamline business practices. She was selected following a nationwide search of candidates. Dowd will also continue to serve as Co-Chair of the firm's BIPOC Affinity Group.

"Over the years, Angela has been an inclusive and collaborative leader who has helped our firm achieve its strategic goals, and we are thrilled she is moving into this important CIO role," said David Rosenblatt, co-managing partner of Burns & Levinson. "She is a problem solver with excellent judgment and vision, and we are fortunate to have her leading our IT team into the future. We congratulate her on this well-earned position."

Dowd is a national leader in law firm information technology, having served on the Board of Directors of the International Legal Technical Association (ILTA) for the past six years, including two years as President of ILTA's Board. She is a frequent speaker at the annual ILTA conference on topics such as leadership, innovation and women in technology, in addition to speaking at various Association of Legal Administrators, Legal Marketing Association and the Law Firm Alliance conferences.

She received her B.S. from Cornell University in 1996.

