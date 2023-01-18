Bosch Brings the Energy with New Experiences at World of Concrete, so Workers Can Conquer the Show

The Bosch booth offers daily head-to-head challenges, demos, and giveaways, giving workers hands-on experiences with the brand's newest tools

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the week, the Bosch Power Tools team has taken on the 2023 World of Concrete tradeshow and introduced new hands-on demonstrations and experiences to connect workers with the tools to get the job done. Bosch's booth takes attendees through a product journey, showcasing the brand's newest concrete hammers, drill/drivers, circular saws, dry wall tools, impact wrenches, detection solutions, and more, all designed to tackle the toughest applications. Visitors to the booth can participate in daily head-to-head challenges to win prizes, take photos at a 3D branded photo booth, and enter to win a hydro-dipped or custom live-painted hard hat by an in-booth artist.

"Our Bosch Tools team is amplifying the energy of World of Concrete with new booth experiences for show attendees. This week, to kick-off over 40 years of attendance at the show, we are continuing to celebrate trade workers and create unique show experiences for attendees. Throughout our booth, attendees can put our tools to the test and experience how these solutions can make their work easier on the jobsite," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President Brand Marketing and Digital.

Daily Activities:

Head-to-Head Challenges: Each day, at 11 a.m. , 1 p.m. , and 3 p.m. , show attendees can challenge a competitor one-on-one using some of Bosch's newest tools to break concrete and win prizes.

Photo Experience: Attendees are encouraged to take commemorative photos at the 3D photo experience, helping to capture their World of Concrete memories.

One-of-a-Kind Giveaways: Onsite guest artist, Jason Livery, is painting hard hats live from the Bosch booth. Attendees visiting the booth can enter to win a custom hard hat through the Bosch sweepstakes program.

Virtual Activities:

YouTube Livestream: Today at 2 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET , Bosch will host a livestream exclusively on YouTube that gives viewers a tour of the World of Concrete booth and shares details on the newest tools showcased in the booth.

Real-Time Social Media Content: Follow along as Bosch shares live updates on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and more.

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools booth and products showcased at World of Concrete, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

Bosch Power Tools brings the energy at World of Concrete 2023 with unique tool demos and new booth experiences to celebrate trade workers at the show. (PRNewswire)

