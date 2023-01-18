Arrive Health Creates First-of-Its-Kind Medication Access Solution with Acquisition of Pharmacy Technology from UPMC Enterprises

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Health, the leading provider of real-time benefit tools and integrated solutions that improve patient affordability, today announced the acquisition of a suite of innovative patient engagement and automation technologies developed by UPMC Enterprises and the UPMC Pharmacy Network.

"With these capabilities, we will support patients more holistically from the exam room to the pharmacy counter."

Arrive Health will add AI-driven virtual assistant technology and a robust patient management system to its affordability offerings, expanding support for more than 200 million patients on their journey to fill and refill their medications. The combined assets will – for the first time – empower providers, care teams, and patients with shared clinical and cost information to achieve improved outcomes and patient access.

"We have a long-standing relationship with UPMC and I'm grateful their belief in our company led them to seek Arrive Health as the right partner to scale these capabilities. With these additions, we will support patients more holistically from the exam room to the pharmacy counter," said Kyle Kiser, chief executive officer of Arrive Health. "Presenting real-time medication options empowers patients throughout their journey and is an essential step in reducing costs for patients and risk-bearing entities. With UPMC's adherence tools and our market-leading network, we will create a digital experience similar to what consumers experience outside of healthcare."

For the past five years, UPMC Enterprises and UPMC pharmacy experts have developed and deployed technology to support medication adherence. The AI virtual assistant and integrated workflow tools allow care teams to prioritize patients who are at risk of skipping their medications and drive continuous engagement through automated conversation flows. With these tools, UPMC has demonstrated meaningful results, including a 200% improvement in refill-rate, a 32% reduction in 7-day readmissions, and the elimination of thousands of pharmacy calls per month.

"Technology is essential in transforming pharmacy and clinical operations, while improving patient outcomes. With these tools, we communicate with over 60,000 UPMC patients annually and make a meaningful difference in their lives, while streamlining processes for pharmacy staff," said Rebecca Taylor, PharmD, MBA, senior director of pharmacy at UPMC.

"Our goal is to take challenging problems and turn them into innovative technology-enabled solutions that help our patients as well as our provider, pharmacy, and health plan partners," said Brenton Burns, executive vice president of UPMC Enterprises. "This development effort is a great example of what makes UPMC and UPMC Enterprises unique. UPMC's clinical insights across all three spectrums allow us to create a scalable solution with proven results. Combining our two teams and strategically partnering with Arrive Health allows us to bring this solution to more providers and improve care for more patients."

Arrive Health has built the industry's leading cost and coverage network, delivering patient-specific data from over 200 million insured members into the prescribing workflows of over 300,000 providers. With the integration of the UPMC pharmacy technology, Arrive Health will further support pharmacy teams and the patients they serve by combining automated patient access resources with the power of consumer-facing real-time benefit checks.

UPMC has invested in Arrive Health as a part of this transaction, with a strong belief that the expanded solution suite is meeting an important need for patients across the country.

Health systems interested in improving patient engagement, medication adherence, and pharmacy automation should reach out to learn more about activating these solutions.

About Arrive Health

Arrive Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to putting the needs of patients and providers first. We improve access to the most affordable, quality care by delivering accurate, patient-specific cost and coverage data to providers, care teams, and patients. Collaborating with premier health systems, pharmacy benefit managers, payers, and healthcare IT vendors, Arrive Health is clearing the way for better health by reducing friction in care workflows and enabling meaningful conversations about access to care. To learn more, please visit ArriveHealth.com.

About UPMC

A $24 billion health care provider and insurer, Pittsburgh-based UPMC is inventing new models of patient-centered, cost-effective, accountable care. The largest nongovernmental employer in Pennsylvania, UPMC integrates more than 92,000 employees, 40 hospitals, 800 doctors' offices and outpatient sites, and a more than 4 million-member Insurance Services Division, the largest medical insurer in western Pennsylvania. In the most recent fiscal year, UPMC contributed $1.5 billion in benefits to its communities, including more care to the region's most vulnerable citizens than any other health care institution, and paid more than $900 million in federal, state and local taxes. Working in close collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Schools of the Health Sciences, UPMC shares its clinical, managerial, and technological skills worldwide through its innovation and commercialization arm, UPMC Enterprises, and through UPMC International. U.S. News consistently ranks UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside among the nation's best hospitals in many specialties and ranks UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh on its Honor Roll of America's Best Children's Hospitals. For more information, go to UPMC.com.

