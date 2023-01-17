Zillow Group to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Feb. 15

Conference Call to be Webcast Live at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Please register in advance at

https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=b351961a&confId=45366

to receive emailed instructions to access the live conference call. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy®; HotPads®; and ShowingTime+℠ , which houses ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, and dotloop® and interactive floor plans. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

