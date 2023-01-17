Leading Sparkling Water Brand Partners with 12 Charity Organizations to Impact and Inspire

Communities to Live in Full Flavor

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the maker of bestselling sparkling water brand, Sparkling Ice® beverages, is excited to announce the launch of a new CSR program, Flavorful Giving – an initiative that celebrates the people, places, and communities that inspire consumers to Live in Full Flavor. Throughout 2023, Sparkling Ice will partner with a different charitable organization every month—each with their own unique flavor—focusing on a range of topics including youth development, veteran care, wellness, education, and more.

Sparkling Ice Launches Flavorful Giving Campaign, Bringing Flavor and Joy to Communities Nationwide

This marks the most inclusive corporate social responsibility (CSR) effort in the brand's history, as the company aims to reach more communities than ever before. Sparkling Ice will spotlight a new charity partner each month and support its efforts through an activation or financial contribution. Flavorful Giving is also part of the brand's overarching Live in Full Flavor campaign.

"We are committed to not only bringing flavor to our consumers' lives but also giving back to the communities in which we serve," said Nina Morrison, SVP of Community Experience at Talking Rain Beverage Company. "Through the Flavorful Giving program, we are excited to partner with charities that are making a positive impact and bringing joy to those in need. We hope our Sparkling Ice consumers will follow along each month as we introduce new partners that are making a difference through the power of giving."

For the month of January, Sparkling Ice is partnering with Good Sports, an organization dedicated to making sports and physical activity accessible to all children, regardless of their background or financial circumstances. On Friday, January 27th, Sparkling Ice will team up with Good Sports to provide sporting goods to Bailey Gatzert Elementary, based in Seattle, WA, promoting equity and healthy habits through play.

"Good Sports is excited to partner with Sparkling Ice and to help kick off the Flavorful Giving Campaign for the month of January," said Melissa Harper, Co-Founder and CEO of Good Sports. "By donating brand new equipment and apparel to the students at Bailey Gatzert Elementary School, we are helping to provide opportunities for physical activity to kids who need it most."

The Sparkling Ice brand has a robust history of supporting communities through CSR initiatives, including town beautification projects, home builds for Veterans, and support for foster children. In 2022 Talking Rain Beverage Company hit a new donation milestone, having raised a total of $1 Million, to date, in support of non-profits benefitting America's Veterans and Veteran families.

For more information on Sparkling Ice's Flavorful Giving program and to view updates on each new project, please visit: https://www.sparklingice.com/flavorfulgiving/

About Sparkling Ice® Beverages

Sparkling Ice beverages are made with sparkling water, real fruit flavor, vitamins, antioxidants, and naturally sourced colors. Full of flavor with zero sugar, Sparkling Ice and Sparkling Ice +Caffeine offer better-for-you beverage options with products available in retailers nationwide.

With 23 fizzy, fruity flavors, the Sparkling Ice brand is on a mission to Live in Full Flavor™. In 2020, the brand launched a series of campaigns to promote a message of positivity and togetherness across America, including the Cheers to Heroes campaign, honoring everyday heroes, and the Cheers to You Town Beautification Program, celebrating small towns across America through community-driven projects.

Sparkling Ice is the number one selling brand from Talking Rain Beverage Company. The brand is committed to connecting with like-minded partners who prioritize corporate, social, and environmental responsibility, so together, they can educate and inspire the continuous work that supports these efforts. Through innovative carbon reduction initiatives, positive social programs, and philanthropic support, the Sparkling Ice brand aims to create a lasting impact in the community. To learn more about Sparkling Ice, please visit www.sparklingice.com .

About Good Sports

Good Sports drives equitable access in youth sports and physical activity, by supporting children in high-need communities to achieve their greatest potential, on the field and in life. Since 2003, Good Sports has provided $95 million in sports equipment, impacting over 9.3 million kids from more than 6,260 youth programs across the country. Good Sports has been awarded a coveted 4-star rating eight consecutive times from Charity Navigator, the nation's largest charity evaluator, for sound fiscal management, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, Good Sports holds the top-level Platinum seal from GuideStar, and is a Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance accredited charity. To learn more or to get involved, please visit www.goodsports.org and follow Good Sports on Facebook @GSportsInc, Twitter @goodsportsinc, Instagram @goodsportsinc and LinkedIn @Good Sports, Inc.

