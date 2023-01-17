Share The Love This Valentine's Day with Chocolove

Say 'I love you' with individually wrapped heart-shaped bites and a Limited Edition 3-Bar Pack

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for more than 27 years, is making Valentine's Day sweeter with special heart-shaped bites that are individually wrapped in resealable pouches in Very Cherry and Salted Caramel flavors. A Limited Edition Valentine's Day Collection 3-Bar Pack, complete with three large bars in Cherry Cordial, Raspberry Rose and Cinnamon Ganache flavors packaged in a beautiful, themed tray, also is available and perfect for gifting.

Chocolove (PRNewsfoto/Chocolove) (PRNewswire)

Here are the details on Chocolove's Valentine's Day chocolate:

Individually Wrapped Bites in Pouches:

Salted Caramel Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cinnamon salted caramel filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

Very Cherry Hearts: Heart-shaped chocolate bites with cherry puree filling in 55% Belgian dark chocolate

3-Bar Pack:

Cherry Cordial : 55% Belgian dark chocolate with cherry filling

Raspberry Rose: Raspberry and a hint of real rose enveloped in 34% ruby chocolate

Cinnamon Ganache: 33% Belgian milk chocolate with cinnamon ganache filling

"Your loved one will be sure to say, 'I love Chocolove' this holiday," said Timothy Moley, Chocolove's CEO and founder.

The Valentine's Day Collection bars can be purchased individually or as a 3-bar pack. These bars and the heart-shaped bites in pouches are available now at a variety of retailers nationwide including Albertsons/Safeway, Whole Foods Market, HyVee, Natural Grocers, Brookshire's Food & Pharmacy, Lunds & Byerlys, Roth's Fresh Markets, Market of Choice, New Seasons and NCG & INFRA Co-ops.

Available year-round, Chocolove's large bars in Raspberries in Dark Chocolate, Cherries & Almonds in Dark Chocolate, Passion Fruit in Ruby Chocolate and Strawberry in Dark Chocolate are especially popular around Valentine's Day.

Plus, all large bars offer romantic flair with a love poem inside the wrapper.

The year-round large bars are available at major retailers and Chocolove.com now.

About Chocolove

Chocolove's Valentine's Day bites and bars are made with traceable cocoa beans; Rainforest Alliance Certified, meaning the chocolate is sourced using methods that support social, economic and environmental sustainability; and Non GMO Project Verified.

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

CONTACT:

Libby Pinkerton, Linhart PR

lpinkerton@linhartpr.com / 918-527-3221

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Chocolove