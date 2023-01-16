zvoove Group acquires Fortytools: two software providers for cleaning services are joining forces

zvoove extends its portfolio of digitalization solutions to smaller cleaning service providers and continues its M&A strategy with this additional acquisition.

LOHNE, Germany and AHRENSBURG, Germany, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove Group, the market-leading provider of digitalization solutions for temporary staffing and cleaning service providers in Europe, is expanding its position in the segment of smaller cleaning service providers through the acquisition of the start-up company Fortytools. zvoove's current ERP solution for cleaning service providers offers a range of features that is unique in the market as it enables cleaning service providers to digitalize all of their business processes – from recruiting to payroll. Up to now, zvoove's offering was primarily targeted at medium and larger cleaning service providers. With the acquisition of Fortytools, zvoove is now also tapping into the segment of smaller cleaning service providers by offering an innovative SaaS solution.

Fortytools is a modern, digital control and management software that enables clients to easily prepare offer documents and invoices as well as manage their order processes and staff, deploy planning and improve time recording. From the very beginning, the idea behind developing this software was to provide an easy to use and affordable SaaS solution that digitalizes all processes of cleaning service providers and to also make the benefits of digitalization available to smaller businesses without high initial investments. Around 500 companies and 5,000 users are currently working with the Fortytools app.

"As market experts, we often hear from smaller cleaning service providers that they are interested in a sleek solution that can be quickly implemented", says Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove Group. "We are very pleased that the acquisition of Fortytools will enable us to provide an easy-to-use and intuitive ERP-SaaS solution to these businesses. Fortytools is the perfect addition to our existing product portfolio."

Sebastian Gauck, founder of Fortytools, explains: "Our vision has always been to make the benefits of digitalization available to smaller businesses. We are delighted that we can concentrate on this even more in the future with the help of zvoove's great expertise. I am particularly pleased that our clients will benefit directly from this thanks to new solutions for quality management and recruitment and that we will soon be able to offer them complete payroll services."

zvoove: Consistent growth and strengthening of the cleaning service business segment

After acquiring the Dutch start-up company Leviy in 2021, the acquisition of Fortytools is a further step for the zvoove Group on its path to consistent growth in the area of cleaning services. With this acquisition, zvoove, as a specialist for digitalization solutions, is also responding to current business needs in this sector: According to the Industry Survey 2022 carried out by "rationell reinigen", 83 percent of cleaning service providers are planning to make investments in the area of software and digitalization. With the acquisition of Fortytools, zvoove Group is now able to serve the entire software market for small, medium-sized and large cleaning service providers.

About Fortytools:

Fortytools offers professional software for cleaning companies to enable them to easily plan and manage their internal projects and processes. Fortytools GmbH was founded in 2010 and is still jointly managed by Sebastian Gauck and Timo Kranz to this day. Further information can be found at www.fortytools.com.

About zvoove:

The zvoove Group is the market-leading provider of SaaS solutions for temporary staffing and cleaning service providers in Europe. In a dynamic ecosystem of service providers, the extended workforce and corporates, zvoove improves the world of work through end-to-end digitalization for service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for employees and reliable workforce for corporates. More than 4,200 customers and over 55,000 end users trust in zvoove. Today, they manage over 700,000 workers, 12 billion euros in annual payroll and 500,000 applications per year via zvoove`s platforms. zvoove employs more than 350 employees at nine locations across Europe.

