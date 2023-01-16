ESAOTE S.p.A. gets on board with "The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale".

GENOA, Italy, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote, a leading company in the biomedical sector – in ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance imaging and Information Technology for healthcare – is Supporter of "The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale". As such, it will be taking part in the Round the World sailing race and will be protagonist in the arrival stage, June 24th and July 2nd, 2023.

In 2023 The Ocean Race, the most extraordinary ocean regatta, turns 50 and for the first time in history, it will arrive in Italy – in Genoa – after about 32,000 miles and six stages.

"It's natural for Esaote to identify ourselves with the values that have led Genoa to commit to featuring in this incredible regatta. It has been going round the world for 50 years, combining the worlds of sport, sustainability and technological excellence," noted Franco Fontana, CEO of Esaote. "These values form part of our actions at Esaote, an international company based in Genova and an ambassador of Made in Italy. We are committed to applying our technology to sports medicine and always pay attention to sustainability, having paved the way for diagnostics with a high degree of reliability while using versatile, accessible and more sustainable machines and tools. With these messages, we're proud to get on board of "The Ocean Race: Genova, the Grand Finale" and be part of its journey round the world."

Genoa the Grand Finale will welcome the Ocean Race's boats with a great event: from June 24th to July 2nd the Ocean Live Park in the Waterfront of Genoa will attract sportspeople, sailors and sea lovers from all over Italy. Genoa will also be hosting the official presentation of the principles of the Ocean Rights, which will then be delivered to the UN General Assembly.





Furthermore Genoa, already present with its Pavilion in Alicante-Spain, will be promoting the finest of the local region and of the "Made in Italy" in the Ocean Live Parks in CapeTown-South Africa (7-26/02), Itajaí-Brazil (1-23/04), Newport-USA (10-21/05), Aarhus-Denmark (30-05/08-06), The Hague-Netherlands (11-15/06).

The Esaote Group is a leader in the biomedical equipment sector, especially ultrasound, MRI, and medical diagnosis software. It currently has approximately 1,180 employees. With facilities in Genoa and Florence, and production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, the company has offices in over 100 countries across the world. www.esaote.com

