Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. He is an independent member of several other public company boards. Mr. Burian's early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Martin to Argentina Lithium's board of directors", said Nikolaos Cacos, President and C.E.O. "His extensive experience in mining investment banking will inject a high level of financial acumen and deal making expertise to the Company's existing broad skill sets."

The Company further announces that it has granted 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on January 16, 2028, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

