Standard Motor Products Announces New Pro Training Power Hour

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is proud to announce the Pro Training Power Hour. Power Hour is a free, live-virtual technical series presented by Standard's professional trainers, geared towards technicians. It joins Standard's award-winning portfolio of training programs, which include Standard® Pro Training On-Site and Live-Virtual training sessions, an On-Demand library, and a Masters Series.

Technicians and industry professionals can register for this session and future sessions at ProTrainingPowerHour.com.

The Power Hour will cover topics like Servicing Electric Vehicles, Variable Valve Timing Diagnostic Tips, Air Conditioning Best Practices, Drive by Wire Technology, Turbocharger Service, Active Grille Shutters and more. The first live event of 2023 will cover Heater Core Best Practices and will take place on Wednesday, January 11th at 12:15pm Eastern. Technicians and industry professionals can register for this session and future sessions at ProTrainingPowerHour.com.

The Standard® Pro Training team completed 2022 with more than 800 in-person and live-virtual classes attended by over 30,000 professional technicians. In response to technicians' growing interest in continuing education, Standard® Pro Training has already scheduled 1,100 classes for the coming year. Approximately 150 of these sessions are scheduled to be shot live in the Pro Training studio and streamed via Pro Training's new virtual platform. Additionally, the Pro Training On-Demand library is being updated each month with fresh technical content.

"We understand that there is great demand for continued training among technicians, and Standard® has risen to the challenge to deliver the best training in the industry," said Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, SMP. "We know that technicians are busy, so we offer multiple ways to train to suit a variety of schedules."

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

