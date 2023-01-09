Paris Saint-Germain Announces Partnership with Leading Vaping Brand Geekvape

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In January 2023, Paris Saint-Germain announced its partnership with the world-renowned vape brand Geekvape, marking the second time the two parties have inked a sponsorship agreement.

As a leader in the vape industry, Geekvape is continuing to concentrate on and actively promote the spirit of sports while also offering healthier alternatives for people all over the world. Geekvape became the official partner of Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. This alliance has extended the "Geek" spirit through spectacular events that drew a broad international audience.

CEO of Geekvape Technology Allen Yang said: "I am delighted that our partnership was so successful last year, and it is an honor to carry on the spirit of healthy sport with Paris Saint-Germain, in the new year, in keeping with our mutual pursuit of excellence and elegance for a great new and exciting season."

"By forming alliances with one of the world's most successful and greatest football club, Geekvape is expanding the scope of sports marketing and driving the vape industry towards new heights. Geekvape intends to capitalize on the enormous popularity of football as a sport in order to spread the love of sport and the concept of health to people throughout the globe," added Allen Yang, the CEO of Geekvape Technology. World-class football players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr. play for Paris Saint-Germain, whose upbeat athletic attitude and desire to push oneself to the maximum are aligned with Geekvape's ethos.

In the future, the two parties will continue to work together to interpret the power of "Geek" exploration, working together to build a strong connection with fans around the world, while at the same time, sending an important message to the world that there are more possibilities in the field of sports marketing.

