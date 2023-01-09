Acer Reports December Consolidated Revenues at NT$ 22.89 Billion, Up 21.1% Month-on-month

Preliminary full year 2022 revenues ended at NT$275.43 billion with businesses other than PCs and displays contributing 21.7% of total revenues

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for December 2022 at NT$22.89 billion, up 21.1% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for Q4'22 ended at NT$59.85 billion and for the full year 2022 ended at NT$275.43 billion.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

Business highlights include:

The Vero line built with recycled materials continues to be well accepted with Q4 revenues up 41.3% quarter-on-quarter

Businesses other than PCs and displays contributed 26.3% of total revenues in Q4; for preliminary full year 2022 they contributed 21.7% with 11.9% growth year-on-year (YoY)

Acer's public subsidiaries have announced their Q4 and 2022 revenues showing growth. Businesses under incubation continue to show strong progress:

Altos Computing preliminary 2022 revenues grew 133.5% YoY

AcerPure preliminary 2022 revenues grew 24.2% YoY

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer