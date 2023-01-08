Hesai Technology Announces New Lidar Design Win with SAIC's Rising Auto

New car model of Rising Auto will carry Hesai's AT128 automotive lidar

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai, a global leader in lidar technology, today announced a new design win with SAIC's electric vehicle brand - Rising Auto (formerly known as the R brand; also known as "Feifan" in China). The new model of Rising Auto will carry AT128 - Hesai's long-range automotive lidar.

Rising Auto is a premium all-electric vehicle brand owned by SAIC Motor, one of the largest automobile manufacturers in China. As a user-oriented and data-driven automotive technology company, Rising Auto is committed to creating a "mid-to-high-end pure electric intelligent mobile space", continuously using technology to fulfill the imagination of green and intelligent travel.

Hesai's AT128 is an automotive-grade, long-range lidar designed for ADAS series production vehicles, which has won over several million units of expected volume from 10 leading OEMs. Beginning mass production and delivery in 2022, AT128 has been shipped for various car models, reaching a monthly delivery of over 20,000 units. By December 2022, with a total delivery of over 100,000 units since inception, Hesai has set an annual record in the global lidar market.

AT128's long-distance perception provides sufficient reaction time for the ADAS system, helping the vehicle to identify risks and make the safest decisions under complex road conditions. It has a ranging capability of 200m (@10% reflectivity) and a 1200 x 128 overall resolution. With over 1.53 million per second point frequency, it can conduct ultra-high precision scanning of the environment, forming consistent and unstitched point clouds that help vehicles to "see" the 3D world clearly in real-time.

SAIC's Rising Auto chooses Hesai as the lidar supplier for its excellent product performance and mass production capabilities. In the future, both parties will work together to create safer, and more comprehensive intelligent driving experience.

About Hesai

Founded in 2014, Hesai is a global leader in lidar technology for autonomous driving and ADAS. Its vision is to empower robotics and elevate lives through high-performance, reliable, and low-cost 3D sensors. Hesai has developed exceptional R&D capabilities, accumulating deep expertise in optics, mechanics, electronics, and software, in areas of proprietary lidar chips, functional safety, and interference rejection. Hesai has won customers spanning over 90 cities in 40 countries, including leading autonomous driving developers, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and robotics companies.

View original content:

SOURCE Hesai Technology