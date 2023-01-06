PLANET FITNESS PUMPS UP THE SAVINGS WITH NEW MEMBERSHIP PERKS AND SHELL | FUEL REWARDS® PROGRAM

Popular Fuel Rewards® Program at Shell is increasing cash back for PF Black Card® members once a week through March 15

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- – Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced the addition of a new, limited-time only perk now available to all PF Black Card® members from Shell – sign in or up for the Fuel Rewards® program at Shell to save up to 15 cents per gallon on every fill up, once a week. This exclusive promotion runs now through March 15. Anyone interested in joining Planet Fitness and taking advantage of its many membership perks from Shell and others, including discounts on Grubhub+, Amazon Halo, Reebok® and more, can find their nearest club or join online here. Dates to redeem discounts vary by offer.

"The perks of being a Planet Fitness member expand well beyond health and wellness. Our Perks program offers members incredible discounts at brands they love. In fact, our partnership with the Fuel Rewards® program at Shell has been so successful that we are thrilled to offer our PF Black Card® members increased savings in the new year," said Sherrill Kaplan, Planet Fitness' Chief Digital Officer. "To date, our members have redeemed rewards on more than 1.4 million gallons of gas, which just shows that saving on essentials really matters. We're proud to offer our members even more value in 2023."

"In conjunction with our ten-year anniversary celebrating the Fuel Rewards® program at Shell, we are thrilled to announce an even bigger promotion and partnership with Planet Fitness to support a healthy lifestyle and wallet," said Greg Lemen, Director of Loyalty Partnerships, Shell. "Many Americans are focused on new resolutions in the new year and we hope to complement that positive energy by keeping them fueled up with big savings."

"It's important for me to fuel up with a great workout followed by big savings at the pump – the best of both worlds for someone who is constantly on the go," said two-time NASCAR Champion and driver of #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang Joey Logano. "As a member since 2015, I am appreciative to Planet Fitness for continuing to provide its members with new, exclusive perks for us to put to good use."

Planet Fitness members interested in learning more about the Fuel Rewards® program can download the Fuel Rewards® mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.

In addition to benefits with the Fuel Rewards® program, Planet Fitness members and PF Black Card® members are also eligible for a variety of perks in the form of discounts and special offers from its many partners. Offers are currently live or beginning soon, please note dates below. Some examples include**:

Tired and emotionally hungover from the holidays? Would you rather just sit back and relax instead of spending more time in the kitchen? Grubhub has you covered with a variety of great options from popular neighborhood restaurants to national chains. Join our 'Hang-Offer' promotion to receive access to Grubhub+ for free for six months of unlimiteddelivery fees, exclusive offers and more.

Amazon Halo: Planet Fitness members can get an Amazon Halo Band to track their activity, sleep and more for just $34.99 – that's up to 50 percent off. Members can claim their unique promo code in the Planet Fitness App through March 15, 2023 .





Hyperice: Relieve tension, unlock sore muscles and prime your body with 10 percent off Hyperice innovative products.





Reebok: Looking for new workout gear at a great price? Get 25 percent off Reebok.com.





1-800-Flowers: Send a loved one that beautiful gift you've been thinking about and take 15 percent off your order from any of the 1-800-Flowers family of brands when you make a purchase online.

To view all Planet Fitness membership perks or for more information, download the Planet Fitness App or visit Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks.

Members can also shop for Planet Fitness apparel, gear and more at shop.planetfitness.com. Use promo code NewYear23 to get 20 percent off site-wide and shop new arrivals, including shirts, shorts, water bottles and more. Offer ends March 31, 2023.

*Offer available only for PF Black Card® and U.S. resident members from January 2, 2023 - March 15, 2023. Save up to $0.15/gal at Shell when you redeem this Planet Fitness Perk. Fuel Rewards® bonus savings earned through this offer will expire on Sunday of the week that the Fuel Rewards member receives their reward. Limit 20 gallons of fuel per purchase per vehicle. Cannot be combined with other discounts or rewards. Must be 18 years old to create a Fuel Rewards® account. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. See fuelrewards.com for complete Fuel Rewards® program details and Terms and Conditions. Additional restrictions may apply.

**See complete offer details for full terms and conditions at Planetfitness.com/pf-membership-perks.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2022, Planet Fitness had more than 16.6 million members and 2,353 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

