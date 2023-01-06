Win Stuff
Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO); (the "Company", "Max Stock") announced holdings of interested parties and senior officers as of December 31, 2022

Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

CAESAREA, Israel, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

A.  Corporation's interested parties (including the CEO and directors, and including any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity          %voting

% holdings (on a fully
diluted basis)

% equity           % voting

1

Moose Holdco Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

39,350,594

28.32               28.32

27.91                  27.91

2

Evan Charles Neumann

Max Stock Ordinary Share

81,784

0.06                 0.06

0.06                    0.06

3

Ori Max

Max Stock Ordinary Share

24,981,492

17.98               17.98

17.72                  17.72

4

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

Max Stock Ordinary Share

9,040,184

6.51                 6.51

6.41                    6.41

5

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Nostro

Max Stock Ordinary Share

1,230,000

0.88                 0.88

0.87                    0.87

6

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. - Provident funds and provident fund management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

21,759,968

15.67               15.67

15.43                  15.43

7

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Mutual funds management companies

Max Stock Ordinary Share

692,353

0.49                 0.49

0.49                    0.49

8

Excellence Investments Ltd. - Market maker

Max Stock Ordinary Share

2,094

0.00                 0.00

0.00                    0.00

9

Max Stock Ltd.

Max Stock Ordinary Share

3,658,971

0.00                 0.00

0.00                    0.00

% holdings

% equity        % voting

% holdings (on a fully
     diluted basis)

% equity      % voting

69.91             69.91

68.89           68.89

B. Corporation's senior officers (excluding the CEO and directors, and excluding any other employee holding 5% or more of the corporation's issued share capital or voting rights):

Presented below is a summary table of the holdings of the corporation's senior officers:

Holder no.

Holder's Name

Name, class and series of security

Updated no. of securities

% holdings

% equity          % voting

% holdings (on a fully
      diluted basis)

% equity   % voting

10

Shlomo Cohen

Max Stock UP2020 share options

195,419

0                              0

0.14           0.14

11

Nir Dagan

Max Stock UP2020 share options

185,813

0                              0

0.13           0.13

12

Oz Corsia

Max Stock UP2020 share options

205,000

0                              0

0.15           0.15

13

Roy Ben Nun

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,324

0                              0

0.07           0.07

14

Ifat Nir-Katz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

84,371

0                              0

0.06           0.06

15

Paz Oz

Max Stock UP2020 share options

9,015

0                              0

0.01           0.01

16

Ofir Edri

Max Stock UP2020 share options

94,326

0                              0

0.07           0.07

% holdings

% equity        % voting

% holdings (on a fully
      diluted basis)

% equity      % voting

0                              0

0.63              0.63

The summary table below includes an overview of interested party holdings which were subject to a change in the reporting period:

Name

Updated holdings

(31-Dec-2022)

Change (+/-)

Updated holdings (%)

(31-Dec-2022)

Maximal holding in period (%)

Minimal holding in period (%)

Comments

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC

9,040,184

-1,787,693

6.51 %

7.68 %

6.49 %

(*) Interested party is a registered investment advisor with the SEC with discretionary voting power over its clients' shares, which directly and cumulatively exceed 5% of the Company's shares.

It should be noted that one of the accounts managed by the interested party includes shares exceeding 5% of the Company's shares.

Interested party holds other Company shares on behalf of other clients, but does not have discretionary voting power in such respect. Such shares are therefore excluded from the total used to calculated interested party holdings.

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd - Nostro

1,230,000

+ 400,000

0.88 %

0.88 %

0.58 %

(*)

(**)

The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. – Provident Funds & Provident Fund Management Companies

21,759,968

+541,225

15.67 %

15.67 %

15.28 %

(*)

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Mutual funds management companies

692,353

+479,312

0.15 %

0.49 %

0.15 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Excellence Investments Ltd. – Market maker

2,094

+2,086.66

0 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

(*) Interested party is part of The Phoenix corporate group.

(**)

Shlomo Cohen

195,419

-40,394




Exercise of employee options

Nir Dagan

185,813

-50,000




Exercise of employee options

Oz Corsia

205,000

-30,813




Exercise of employee options

Roy Ben Nun

94,324

-141,489




Exercise of employee options

Ifat Nir Katz

84,371

-57,146




Exercise of employee options

Ofir Edri

94,326

+94,326




Nomination as a senior officer

(*) As notified to the Company by the interested party or to the best of the Company's knowledge.

(**) For a detailed description of which corporate entities are included as part of the interested party's reported holdings – please see the full text of the report dated January 5, 2023 published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange distribution website (MAYA).

This is an English translation of excerpts of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 5, 2023 (Ref. No: 2023-01-003283 (hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version")). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock

Max Stock (TASE: MAXO) is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 56 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers 'Dream Big, Pay Small'. For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
talia@maxstock.co.il

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/max-stock-limited-tase-maxo-the-company-max-stock-announced-holdings-of-interested-parties-and-senior-officers-as-of-december-31-2022-301715261.html

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.