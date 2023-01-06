InventHelp Inventor Develops New Lighting Attachment for Motorcycles (CWC-196)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After almost crashing into a motorcycle, I thought there could be an improved way to make motorcycles more visible on the road," said an inventor from Springfield, IL "so I invented SQAURE LYTE. My lighting design would help to prevent motorcyclists from being accidentally overlooked and possibly struck by other distracted drivers."

SQAURE LYTE is a lighting device that can be attached to existing motorcycles and built into new designs. This device is an easily spotted laser-style lighting feature projected onto the pavement behind and in front of a bike. A design that will make motorcyclist more visible to other drivers especially in dark conditions or inclement weather, decreasing the risk of other drivers not spotting them on the road. If produced, this adjustable, distinctive, and weatherproof design would provide peace of mind to motorcyclist and could potentially decrease insurance costs.

The original design was submitted to the Edwardsville, IL sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CWC-196, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

