HCMF Group and TMYTEK Showcase Auto-Sensing Automotive Solutions at CES 2023

Integrating Millimeter-Wave Radar Module for Smart Cars to Improve Driving Safety with Accuracy and Stability

TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCMF Group and TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK) have developed the latest millimeter wave smart car door sensing technology significantly improving the sensitivity, efficiency and safety of automatic car door opening and closing. This Door Control Unit (DCU) solution, on display at CES 2023 (Booth #7065), combines HCMF Group's 60 years of experience in automotive component and system design and development with TMYTEK's revolutionary millimeter wave radar module.

Kenneth Hsi, Global Sales & Marketing, Chief Commercial Officer of HCMF Group, Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK, Jeffrey Hsi, CTO of HCMF Group, and Ethan Lin, Co-founder and Vice President of TMYTEK, unveil the mmWave application of smart car's door-sensing technology at CES 2023. (PRNewswire)

Accidents caused by inadvertent opening of car doors are common because of the inability to detect objects approaching quickly from a distance. The millimeter wave radar module developed by TMYTEK has the feature of detecting frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW), which can measure a very small target range (the minimum measurement range is equivalent to the transmission wavelength) and its relative speed, so that such long-distance and fast moving objects can be efficiently and accurately sensed, allowing the automatic car door to response accordingly and reduce the risk of an accident. HCMF group's door system also combines blind spot detection with an e-mirror, when a passenger wants to exit the vehicle and opens the door, electronic rearview mirror and radar detects oncoming cars. There is an object outside the car door and provides warning, and can even lock the car door when there is a risk of collision.

Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK, stated that, "We are pleased to be working with HCMF group, a major manufacturer of automotive systems, as the beginning of our entry into the automotive market. Millimeter wave radar will play an increasingly important role in the automotive field, with applications such as road vehicle monitoring and recording, autonomous driving, traffic flow detection, and vehicle collision avoidance. We are developing safety applications such as breath detection to meet different market needs."

Another example of the synergies between the two companies includes integrating TMYTEK's antenna system technologies into the Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) automobile sunroofs developed by HCMF group.. These sunroofs retain their original ventilation and lighting features, but add advanced intelligence, heat insulation, and noise reduction technologies, while maintaining key performance and aesthetics.

"We are pleased to be able to work with TMYTEK and other partners to build system products," said Jeffrey Hsi, CTO of HCMF group. "In the development of smart cars, Tier 1 system vendors like HCMF need to integrate new technologies in our familiar body and closure systems (roofs, side doors, tailgates) to provide customers with a complete electromechanical solution. This allows OEMs to focus their resources on core technology such as batteries, motors, autonomous driving, etc. HCMF group seeks to help OEM customers with closure systems and provide new technology features on their vehicles."

About HCMF Group

HCMF was established in 1961 and as a global automobile Tier 1 system supplier with more than 60 years experience in design and manufacturing. HCMF has around 30 sites globally to provide tailored service to our customers. Our vast knowledge and expertise through years of product experience provide solutions to satisfy our customer needs. We believe strongly in upholding integrity and cooperation to maximize benefits to our customers and partners.

News Contact:

Karim

karim.dayoub@hcmfgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HCMF Group