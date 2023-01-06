FXLV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds F45 Training Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 6, 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until February 6, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, F45 Training Holdings Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

