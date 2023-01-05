TriNet to Debut Second Season of Shifting Grounds, Podcast That Focuses on The Future of Work, Innovation and Agility

Season Two Hosted by TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that the second season of its podcast, Shifting Grounds, will debut on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Putting the spotlight on small business leaders, Shifting Grounds is a fresh look at the incredible journey founders and entrepreneurs have taken to build successful companies.

"We are committed to empowering SMBs by supporting their growth, protecting their businesses and enabling their people," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "I'm excited to bring their voices to life on our monthly podcast as we explore business insight and innovation."

Mendenhall will speak with dynamic executives as they share their life story, lessons learned, and how they have adapted during pivotal shifts and inflection points. The new season kicks off with Mendenhall discussing creativity and data with Drew Stein, CEO and co-founder of Audigent, a leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Stein has successfully founded and built businesses in advertising, production, music, entertainment, branding and technology, and he shares how people and integrity are key to success.

Shifting Grounds can be found on TriNet RISE, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and YouTube.

