Leading Healthcare Point-of-Sale Platform, PatientFi, Taps 5WPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for leading healthcare point-of-sale platform, PatientFi.

5WPR will be responsible for heading media relations for PatientFi, positioning the brand as the preferred healthcare financing alternative.

"PatientFi's unique point-of-sale platform is beneficial to healthcare providers and patients alike," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are thrilled to work with PatientFi and increase visibility for their mission of improved affordability and accessibility in healthcare."

"We are excited to partner with a well-respected PR agency like 5WPR," said Katie Hernandez, Vice President of Marketing at PatientFi. "Our goal is to connect with healthcare providers and key stakeholders in fintech and we believe 5WPR's media expertise will enable us to better engage with these important audiences."

The technology team at 5WPR delivers results through key industry relationships with the media. By implementing an array of strategic messaging tactics, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a point-of-sale platform used by healthcare providers to seamlessly offer their patients a friendly financing alternative to pay for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses. The Company's mission is to make life-changing procedures and treatments more accessible to more patients, and bring friendly, easy, and flexible financing to the forefront of healthcare practices. Today, PatientFi serves a broad national network of healthcare providers across plastic surgery, dermatology, dentistry, fertility, audiology and ophthalmology. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com and follow PatientFi on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

