Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Technology, Media, and Telecom for 2023

Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Technology, Media, and Telecom for 2023

Evolving policy approaches to social media, cryptocurrencies, broadband and online privacy will have significant implications for investors and companies in the US and Europe in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its annual outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2023 shapes up for investors and companies in the technology, media, and telecom sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Capstone LLC) (PRNewswire)

Capstone's forecast of the most underappreciated policy developments affecting investors and companies in 2023

1) EU policymakers are becoming more assertive in prioritizing the EU's strategic autonomy and global competitiveness in the TMT sector, supporting regional companies at the expense of US Big Tech firms.

2) President Biden will secure approval for Gigi Sohn's appointment to the Federal Communications Commission, leading to advances on key policy advances, particularly with net neutrality.

3) The Securities and Exchange Commission will ramp up crypto market enforcement. While this poses a risk for some companies, the market will benefit as regulation brings greater confidence, as will legislation mandating more financial disclosure and establishing requirements for stablecoin issuers.

4) Congress and consumer protection regulators are poised to focus on children's privacy issues. One priority will be the Kids Online Safety Act.

5) US Technology policy will become more aggressive in relation to China, as the US pursues a multilateral deal with allies on controlling chip exports to China and potentially pushes Chinese firm ByteDance to unwind its ownership of the popular TikTok app.

Please access the following links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2023:

Capstone

For more information contact Cordell Eddings Phone at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: news@capstonedc.com

About Capstone

Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

Contact: Daniel Kruger, Capstone Phone: 202-350-4700 Email: news@capstonedc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capstone LLC