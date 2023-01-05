Appointment of new CEO of Reddy Ice LLC - Largest packaged ice provider in the United States

DALLAS, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reddy Ice LLC, the largest manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice in North America, announced that Lonny Warner has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, and a member of the Reddy Ice Board of Directors, effective today.

Mr. Warner is an experienced business leader with diverse expertise across several industries. His deep knowledge and proven leadership in supply chain management, technology, sales and marketing will be beneficial for Reddy Ice's continued growth and focus on transformational initiatives. He succeeds Deb Conklin, who will work closely with Mr. Warner over the next month to ensure a smooth transition as she exits the company for a new opportunity.

"We are pleased that Lonny has accepted the role as CEO at Reddy Ice," said Shawn Malleck, Chairman of the Board. "He has broad and unique experience that will serve this business well, from the operations/logistics side to the service and technology expertise that will allow us to continue to set the standard in the packaged ice industry."

Mr. Warner was previously the Chief Operating Officer at CSC ServiceWorks, where he delivered material improvements in productivity and improved EBITDA results. Prior to CSC ServiceWorks, he held senior leadership positions including Chief Operating Officer, SVP and General Manager at The Brink's Company and held various positions at Con-Way/Menlo Logistics earlier in his career. He has a track record of accelerating commercial value, developing high performance teams and leading businesses to success. Mr. Warner holds a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from the University of Oklahoma with additional Executive Management studies at Northwestern and Michigan State Universities.

"I am excited and humbled to take on the responsibility of guiding this iconic and premium brand to its next stage of growth and development," said Mr. Warner. "I look forward to the opportunity of working with Reddy's employees and management to drive innovation, deliver client and customer solutions, and enhance the value of the company."

Mr. Malleck also said, "I am grateful for the hard work of outgoing CEO Deb Conklin, who has done an amazing job over the past five years and led the company to where it is today. Deb will be moving to KeHE as their President and CEO, which is an incredible opportunity for her, and we wish her great success in the future."

Ms. Conklin said: "I am proud of what our team accomplished at Reddy Ice, and am looking forward to the next stage of my career with the confidence that Lonny can continue to build on a strong foundation of success at Reddy. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve with an outstanding group of employees and managers."

About Reddy Ice

Reddy Ice is the largest manufacturer and distributor of packaged ice products in North America. The Company serves a diverse customer base through a network of over 115 manufacturing facilities and distribution centers. Reddy Ice provides a broad array of product offerings in the marketplace including traditional direct store delivery, warehouse programs, and its proprietary technology, The Ice Factory®. Known for exceptional products, customer service, and industry leading distribution solutions, Reddy Ice serves a wide variety of consumer-packaged goods channels including grocery, mass merchandiser and club stores, convenience stores, drug and dollar stores, as well as non-retail companies such as airlines, construction services, emergency services, and catering and event services. For more information, please visit www.reddyice.com.

SOURCE Reddy Ice

View original content:

SOURCE Reddy Ice LLC