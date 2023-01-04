Invesco Ltd. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. The earnings release and presentation materials are scheduled to be released and posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.invesco.com/corporate, at approximately 7 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss Invesco's results will be held at 9 a.m. ET on that day; the live audio webcast and replay can be accessed through the same website under Events and Earnings Releases.

Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143 International: 1-210-795-1098 Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com/corporate .

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-568-3942 International: 1-203-369-3812

The replay will be removed after Feb. 7, 2023.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-724-4299

Matt Seitz 404-439-4853 Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

