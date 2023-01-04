Invenio Imaging Announces Clinical Research Collaboration Agreement

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invenio Imaging, Inc., a leader in intraoperative fresh tissue imaging and artificial intelligence, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration agreement with the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson* to develop and validate the NIO® Lung Cancer Reveal image analysis algorithm to assist physicians in the evaluation of bronchoscopic lung biopsies.

The NIO® Laser Imaging Systems allows rapid imaging of fresh tissue biopsies with subcellular resolution in the procedure room with minimal preparation while preserving the sample for additional downstream pathology analysis. "In this important clinical study, we will develop a novel image analysis algorithm based on machine learning to provide physicians with real-time feedback determining whether a biopsy sample contains cancer", says Chris Freudiger, PhD, Co-Founder and CTO of Invenio Imaging.

"We are excited to undertake this ambitious clinical study in collaboration with the Lung Cancer Initiative", says Jay Trautman, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Invenio Imaging.

NIO® Lung Cancer Reveal has not been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration for clinical use in the United States.

Invenio Imaging is a medical device start-up based in Santa Clara, CA dedicated to advancing the care of cancer patients by combining intraoperative fresh tissue imaging with artificial intelligence. Our technology, the NIO Laser Imaging System, has been used in over 3000 procedures at major cancer centers in the US and in Europe. In 2021 Invenio received a Medical Design Excellence Award, was selected to be a Rosenman Innovator, and received CE Mark to commercialize in Europe. www.nioimaging.com .

*The legal entity of the Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson is Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation, Inc.

