InventHelp Inventor Develops New Face Mask/Shield for Babies & Children (NAM-241)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved mask or shield to protect little ones against germs and viruses during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Jackson, Tenn., "so I invented the KIDDY FACE PROTECTOR. My design would help safeguard and comfort the child."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective face mask or shield for babies, toddlers and young children. In doing so, it helps to keep little ones calm and pacified. As a result, it increases comfort and it could reduce a child's resistance to wearing a face mask. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for toddlers and young children age 2 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NAM-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp