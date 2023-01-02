InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Vice Stand (JTK-147)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a way to greatly improve service and repairs when working with a vice, especially on uneven ground or in remote locations," said an inventor, from Roxie, Miss., "so I invented THE THIRD HAND. My efficient design can be used for bending, threading, repairing, welding, pounding, cutting, and other purposes."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to secure a vice in a level state on uneven ground. In doing so, it can be used for drilling, welding, or other applications. As a result, it increases stability and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for machinists, HVAC technicians, plumbers, oil rig workers, aircraft mechanics, contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it could accommodate different sizes and types of vices and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JTK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp