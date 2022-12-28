PG&E Pays Over $339 Million in Property Taxes to 50 California Counties

Semi-annual Payments are 9% Higher Than Prior Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the second half of 2022, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) paid property taxes of over $339 million to the 50 counties where it owns properties that support gas and electric service to 16 million Californians.

"Property tax payments are just one of the many ways PG&E helps drive our hometown economies and supports essential public services like education, public health and public safety," said Chris Foster, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer for PG&E. "These payments reflect the substantial local investments we are making in our gas and electric infrastructure to create a safer and more reliable system, and to better mitigate against wildfire risk."

PG&E's payments of more than $339 million covers the period from July 1 to December 31, 2022. Total payments for the fiscal property tax year of July 1, 2022, to, June 30, 2023, will be more than $678 million — an increase of more than $57 million, or 9%, compared with the prior tax year.

The increase in property tax payments reflects PG&E's continuing investments to enhance and upgrade its gas and electrical infrastructure for safety, reliability, and wildfire mitigation across Northern and Central California.

PG&E supports the communities it serves in a variety of ways. In 2022, PG&E and the PG&E Corporation Foundation contributed $25 million to communities throughout Northern and Central California to enhance educational opportunities, preserve the environment, and support economic vitality and emergency preparedness. This included more than $1 million in relief to communities and small businesses for COVID 19 impacts. PG&E employees provide volunteer services in their local communities. The company also offers a broad spectrum of economic development services to help local businesses grow.

PG&E's First Installment of Property Taxes Paid by December 12, 2022

Alameda - $44,111,425

Alpine - $92,743

Amador - $1,358,854

Butte - $7,176,104

Calaveras - $1,561,514

Colusa - $4,688,592

Contra Costa - $26,080,535

El Dorado - $2,452,003

Fresno - $22,560,168

Glenn - $1,162,585

Humboldt - $5,831,568

Kern - $12,006,258

Kings - $1,993,743

Lake - $1,162,207

Lassen - $76,494

Madera - $3,103,658

Marin - $6,544,632

Mariposa - $490,689

Mendocino - $2,655,347

Merced - $5,252,016

Modoc - $266,409

Monterey - $5,479,483

Napa - $5,158,437

Nevada - $1,838,800

Placer - $8,244,424

Plumas - $3,110,413

Sacramento - $10,130,645

San Benito - $1,054,581

San Bernardino - $2,173,837

San Diego - $3,870

San Francisco - $16,484,926

San Joaquin - $17,252,886

San Luis Obispo - $7,527,379

San Mateo - $19,218,876

Santa Barbara - $1,512,646

Santa Clara - $43,674,171

Santa Cruz - $2,643,039

Shasta - $7,612,999

Sierra - $172,300

Siskiyou - $124,214

Solano - $8,591,176

Sonoma - $11,254,657

Stanislaus - $3,499,282

Sutter - $1,903,727

Tehama - $1,950,625

Trinity - $289,032

Tulare - $704,873

Tuolumne - $1,158,801

Yolo - $3,905,974

Yuba - $1,964,641

Total payments -- $339,268,256

