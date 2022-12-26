The Salvation Army Urges Americans to Close Gap in Fundraising as Need Soars

Every donation means more this year as inflation, economic impacts lead to 8% drop in donations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, inflation soared to 8.3 percent, drastically affecting the ability of nearly 92 million Americans to afford the cost of living and basic needs such as rent, mortgage, utilities, gas, and food. Even more, approximately 200 million now live paycheck-to-paycheck. The escalation of costs has increased requests for assistance by 30-50 percent in many communities, compared to previous years. These needs are further enhanced during the holiday season as temperatures plummet and more people come seeking refuge and assistance to keep a roof over their head.

"Because of the overwhelming generosity of our loyal donors, corporate partners, and over 1.3 million volunteers, The Salvation Army has been able to meet the needs of the country's most vulnerable communities, 365 days of the year," said The Salvation Army's National Commander, Commissioner Kenneth Hodder. "But with the multiple burdens that many individuals and families are feeling this year, we will rely on the steadfast support of our friends to help us give people in need a hand up."

As concerns of rising inflation are expected to continue, the need for poverty assistance, natural disaster relief, and pandemic support grows stronger. With a footprint of over 7,200 locations across the country, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of local communities with tailored programs and services year-round. As the nation's largest non-governmental direct provider of social services, The Salvation Army invites supporters to Love Beyond Christmas to ensure millions of individuals and families receive help and hope through the end of the year and onward.

The Salvation Army serves more than 25 million people annually with 2.3 million people receiving holiday assistance, alone. Across the country, The Salvation Army has provided vulnerable individuals with over 171 million meals, and assisted 4 million people with the financial assistance they need to stay in their home.

The best way to ensure your neighbors receive the help they need is to Love Beyond Christmas by continuing to support The Salvation Army throughout the year. Your donations become the resources needed to provide essential services across the country.

Funds stay in the communities in which they are donated to meet the increasing needs of your vulnerable neighbors this holiday season and beyond.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

