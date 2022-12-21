NUTRISHOP® Offers 12 Days of Nutrition Tips

Nutrishop aims to help you end the year strong while creating new nutrition habits for a healthy 2023

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the traditional 12 Days of Christmas, which officially begins Dec. 25 and ends Jan. 5, Nutrishop is sharing nutrition tips – one for each of the 12 days. Founded in 2003, Nutrishop is a national retail nutrition franchise specializing in dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and wellness. Our goal is to help you navigate the rest of the holiday season while forming new and lasting nutrition habits for a healthy and strong 2023!

Nutrishop aims to help you finish the holiday season strong while forming lasting nutrition habits for a healthy 2023.

Here are 12 tips collected from Nutrishop franchisees Amy Jo Palmquest, Jay Vicino, Rick Rodriguez, Madison Garcia, and Shaun Freeman, and Nutrishop Brand Ambassador Brittinie Wick – all of whom have years of experience helping individuals improve their nutrition habits and get in the best shape of their lives.

Day 1: Get creative in finding "healthier" alternatives to your favorite holiday treats.

If your go-to treat is a Venti Starbucks Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha (which yields 91g of sugar), try mixing a scoop of White Chocolate Peppermint PRO7EIN Synthesis ™ in your coffee at home. Satiates the sweet tooth while providing 34g of complete protein from seven high-quality protein sources.

Day 2: Think improvement rather than perfection.

Don't get into the mindset of "all or nothing." Your eating doesn't have to be perfect. It just has to be better than what it used to be.

Day 3: Focus on moderation.

Moderation works like this: 80% of the time, eat nutritious whole foods, like vegetables, fruits, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins. The other 20% can be "treat" eating. Just make sure it's truly 20% because those portions can easily creep up in size.

Day 4: Increase your fiber intake.

Fiber helps maintain digestive health, control blood sugar, lower cholesterol, and helps you feel fuller longer. Some ways to increase fiber intake include the following:

Eat whole-grain cereal or oatmeal.

Add half a cup of beans or lentils to your salad.

Enjoy whole fruit like pears, apples, melons, or passion fruit.

Toss a scoop of Fiber 4 by Trailhead Nutrition® in your morning smoothie to start your day.

Day 5: Avoid processed foods.

Processed foods are made in a factory and often have unhealthy chemical additives. The more processed a food is, the fewer calories your body uses to partition the nutrients out of the food. That's because those nutrients have been destroyed or altered. Lean proteins, fruits, veggies, and superfoods are incredibly beneficial because they leave all the work to your body. You will actually burn more calories daily by switching from processed to whole foods.

Day 6: Take Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral the body needs for optimal wellness, exercise performance, brain function, heart and bone health, and much more. If you aren't getting enough magnesium in your daily diet, you should. Whole foods are best, but when you need to fill in the gaps of your nutrition, check out Magnesium Complex by Elemental Health . Keep in mind, not all magnesium supplements are created equal. Magnesium Complex uses highly absorbable chelated forms of magnesium to yield the desirable amount of usable magnesium per serving and deliver the daily amount your body needs.

Day 7: Monitor alcohol consumption.

While tossing back several spirited beverages on New Year's Eve may be what you usually do, this year, try to limit your alcohol consumption and start the new year without a hangover. Besides, alcohol is full of empty calories and can be very dehydrating.

Day 8: Stay hydrated.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends women consume about 11-12 cups of water per day and men consume 15-16 cups of water per day. Water is vital for many reasons, including carrying nutrients to your cells and promoting weight loss. Drink up!

Day 9: Track and measure your nutrition habits.

If you haven't noticed any changes or results yet, start tracking and measuring your nutrition habits using an app like MyFitnessPal or LoseIt. Put some effort into the details if you want the best results. For example, what are you putting in your coffee? What condiments are you using? Where are you eating out, and how often? The little things often become big things over enough time.

Day 10: Decide if you are hungry or bored.

More often than not, you'll most likely find it's the latter. If so, drop what you're doing right when you think you're hungry and drink a tall glass of water or a flavored beverage. Sometimes your body is simply thirsty, not hungry.

Day 11: Consider increasing your protein intake.

Protein is essential for muscle growth, satiety, new cell growth, hormone production, and metabolism. The recommended dietary allowance for protein is 0.8g of protein per kg of body weight. However, this recommendation is for a normal, average person. To build muscle, you should aim for 1.2g - 1.7g of protein per kg of body weight per day.

Day 12: Join a transformation challenge near you.

Nutrishop locations throughout the United States will host transformation challenges starting in January to encourage customers to shed unwanted pounds and get in the best shape of their lives. A weeks-long challenge often makes setting goals and staying on track easier. Plus, it will help you create sustainable habits, and it's a great way to meet new people and learn new workouts and nutrition tips.

Want more help? Stop by any Nutrishop location nationwide and speak to a caring nutrition professional about your nutrition goals today!

