Guidehouse's Barry Coatesworth Receives Lifetime Achievement Award at Cyber OSPAs in the U.K.

OSPAs shine spotlight on outstanding professionals in cybersecurity across industries

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that Barry Coatesworth, director, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement honor at the Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards (Cyber OSPAs) gala in London, England on December 15th.

The OSPAs are the leading awards for security professionals, assessing and celebrating excellence in the field. The panel of judges were nominated by the leading cyber security associations and special interest groups from around the world.

Coatesworth is a recognized cyber security expert, security advisor and CISO, who specializes in transforming and delivering complex information security, risk, and compliance programs for many global organizations. He has over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, including finance, utilities, retail and national government. He is a well-regarded international speaker on cyber security, having spoken in the USA, Middle East and Europe, as well as being an industry advisor to the Department of Business, Innovation and Skill, where he was part of the Industry Advisory Group which helped formulate the Cyber Essential Scheme, part of the UK's Cyber security strategy. He has also advised the Parliamentary Office of Science and Technology on ethics, privacy and cybersecurity.

"We congratulate Barry on this remarkable honor and outstanding recognition," said Marianne Bailey, partner and Cybersecurity practice leader at Guidehouse. "He is a truly dedicated and passionate professional who has worked towards improving cybersecurity in an impactful and ethical manner. Throughout his distinguished career, Barry has demonstrated a significant dedication and mastery to the field of cybersecurity, and is making a mark on the future of the next generation of cyber leaders."

"It is an absolute honor to have been chosen by the OSPA judges for this prestigious recognition. Cyber is my passion, and I am truly humbled to receive this award for the work I love to do," added Coatesworth.

Guidehouse cybersecurity experts, who are cybersecurity veterans, former regulators and former executives at financial institutions and public sector agencies, partner closely with clients across commercial markets and public sectors to develop bespoke solutions in line with their needs.

