MiniTool Rolled out Power Data Recovery 11.4: New Search Box Added

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released the new MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.4, professional data recovery software for Windows. In this new update, MiniTool Software added a new Search box in the scan results interface, improved the disk scanning speed, and fixed the bug that the status displayed is incorrect when selecting files.

Added a New Search Box in the Scan Results Interface

One big change in MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.4 is that there is a brand-new search box in the scan results interface. This new search box is located on the top-right side of the scan results interface and it is available when the scanning process ends completely.

Usually, a lot of files will appear in the scan results interface after scanning the specified drive or disk. However, finding the needed files from the displayed paths take a lot of effort. To save time, users can enter a file name into the search box to directly locate the target file. Be aware that any extra or missing space in the filename can affect search results. MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.4 will show a No Result Found prompt if no related file is found.

By viewing the upgrade history of MiniTool Power Data Recovery, we can find that MiniTool has been devoted to updating this software interface for a year. Now, this software has been completely revamped, giving users a more flexible user experience.

Fixed the Bug that the Status Displayed Is Incorrect when Selecting Files

In the scan result interface, the file check box has three states: unselected, all selected, and partially selected. In the previous version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery, a partial selection might appear as a full selection. MiniTool Software has noted this issue and fixed it in MiniTool Power Data Recovery V11.4. This issue will not confuse users anymore.

Improved the Disk Scanning Speed to Quickly Find Needed Files

Scanning the selected drive or disk takes time. The larger the disk and the more files it has, the longer it will take for MiniTool Power Data Recovery to finish the whole scan. MiniTool Software keeps continuously improving the disk scanning speed and has made big progress in this new update.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

MiniTool Power Data Recovery is a dedicated file recovery tool that can work on all versions of Windows including the latest Windows 11. It can recover lost or deleted files like images, videos, music files, documents, emails, and more from different types of data storage devices. This MiniTool data recovery software can rescue files even when the hard drive is inaccessible, the system crashes, or the files get lost due to a virus attack.

About MiniTool Software

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software research and development company, which has more than 10-year history and millions of users all over the world. It devotes itself to the development of data care software like MiniTool Power Data Recovery, MiniTool Partition Wizard, and MiniTool ShadowMaker. Its products also spread to creative tools including MiniTool MovieMaker, MiniTool Video Converter, and more.

