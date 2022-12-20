WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetfile Technologies, Inc., a leading agency management software provider for MGAs, has integrated Input 1's digital payment platform into its agency management system to create a seamless payment experience for their customers.

Jetfile Technologies, Inc. now offers an integrated digital payment solution via Input 1 (PRNewswire)

Input 1 Payments elegantly integrates with our platform and lets MGAs simplify the premium payment process. - Espen Schaathun, President – JetFile Technologies

Jetfile's two main integration goals were to streamline digital payments into its platform while strengthening the privacy of their client data. The partnership with Input 1 achieves those goals and ensures a single-stop, frictionless payment platform within the Jetfile ecosystem. "Jetfile has a long-standing reputation for creating a robust application with a beautiful interface universally loved by its users. We are pleased to expand our relationship with Jetfile by providing their customers with the best possible digital payment experience," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "Input 1 Payments continues to gain significant adoption within the insurance industry because of its simple and convenient design coupled with the assurance of security demonstrated by our PCI DSS Level 1 rating. We are excited to continue our growth in the MGA space and provide the same unmatched ease of use that our retail clients experience daily."

"We knew Input 1 Payments would be a great fit and one that would meet client expectations because of our previous successful integration with Input 1's billing and premium financing technology platform," said Espen Schaathun, President of Jetfile. "Input 1 Payments elegantly integrates with our platform and lets MGAs simplify the premium payment process by eliminating the need for paper checks. Having a payment feature embedded within our application while ensuring the accurate and timely recording of payments keeps our customers happy. The simplicity and security allow us to continue providing a world-class customer experience, something we take great pride in doing."

About Jetfile Technologies, Inc.

Jetfile Technologies Inc. is an insurance management solution provider based out of San Diego. Their products focus on Policy Lifecycle Management and include Insurance Management Systems, Claims Management, Policy Issuance, Premium Billing, Bookkeeping, Accounting, Document Management, CRM, Self Service Portals, and Integrations. Jetfile's combination of decades-long insurance experience and the latest in technology provides Agents, Brokers/MGAs, and Insurance Companies with solutions that allow them to free up time and focus on their customers. Additional services are offered in product and domain training, project management, technology consulting, and custom development. All their solutions are cloud-based and provided on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies in North America. The company's insurance software, cloud billing, and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

