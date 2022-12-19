XT.COM Lists MEGA in its Main and Web3.0 zones

SINGAPORE, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MEGA on its platform in the Main and Web3.0 zones and the MEGA/USDT trading pair & MEGA/ETH trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-19 10:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit MEGA for trading at 2022-12-18 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawals for MEGA will open at 2022-12-20 10:00 (UTC)

About MEGA

The MEGA token is an ERC-20 token deployed on the Polygon blockchain, a sidechain of Ethereum. Polygon was chosen due to its scalability solution so operations on both Ethereum and TRON networks would be both instantly fast with minimal fees. As of today, MEGA has a circulating and max supply of approximately 20 million tokens. This token was developed to facilitate operations that take place within the MegaWorld virtual game such as producing resources, constructing new buildings, upgrading buildings, creating new avatars, getting insurance, resting your citizens, and unlocking perks in certain districts.

MEGA tokens can also be obtained from the game's virtual operational offices, municipal and commercial buildings. Additionally, players can receive MEGA tokens by collecting them in office buildings to purchase stamina restoration services in commercial buildings and also insurances in municipal buildings. Users who are interested in earning yield with their META tokens can stake them within the game.

About MegaWorld

MegaWorld aims to achieve mass adoption for MCP3D mechanics through an engaging and seamless gameplay experience. Additionally, players with their avatars can traverse the decentralized city and fulfill daily activities for rewards. The MegaWorld features three layers of gameplay. The first two (Macro and Micro economy) are inherited from the MCP3D concept, whilst the third is a new free-to-play layer that will be added in MegaWorld's final release.

Operational since 2018, MegaWorld is an online multiplayer Web3 game set in a virtual environment with real-world economics and developed on the MegaCryptoPolis dApp. MegaCryptoPolis, the original decentralized city builder, was released in May 2018 with a 2D game map and as a strategy game. The 3D version of MegaCryptoPolis was released in December 2019 with major graphic enhancements. MegaCryptoPolis 3D (MCP3D) enabled players to manufacture the materials that other buildings require to function, create new generations of citizens, collect revenue, and provide services to other players.

Mega World will launch on BNB Chain on December 10, followed by its grand opening on December 15, which is when players can purchase land plots with MEGA. In the future, a new city will be added to MegaWorld as part of a new expansion.

Website: https://megaworld.io/

Whitepaper: megaworld.io/docs/MW-WP-1.pdf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/megaworld_io

Discord: discord.com/invite/megaworld

XT.COM will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both MEGA and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in MEGA trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories, like spot trading and futures trading , together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

