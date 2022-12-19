POLISHED DEADLINE ALERT

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Polished To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. ("Polished" or the "Company") (NYSEAMER: POL, GOED) and reminds investors of the December 30, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you suffered losses exceeding $100,000 investing in Polished stock or options (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company's 2020 initial public offering (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (ii) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/POL.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

As detailed below, the lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (4) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (5) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (6) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (7) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. Also according to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's internal controls were inadequate; (2) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; (3) the Company did not properly construct or remediate its inadequate and ineffective internal controls; (4) contrary to the Company's statements, the Company was not remediating its internal controls; (5) as a result, the Company would engage in an independent investigation; (6) as a result of the investigation, the Company would, among other things, retain independent counsel and consultants, and delay its quarterly filings in violation of NYSE requirements of listing; (7) following the commencement of the investigation, the Company's CEO and CFO would leave the Company; and (8) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Polished's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

