Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

The Company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release will be released before markets open on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website, ir.mercbank.com.

Participants may access the live conference call on January 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT) by dialing 1-844-868-8844 and requesting the "Mercantile Bank Corporation Call." Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at ir.mercbank.com. An audio archive will be available on the Mercantile Investor Relations website following the call.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.0 billion and operates 46 banking offices. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM." For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

CONTACT: Charles Christmas, Executive Vice President & CFO

Mercantile Bank Corporation

616-726-1202

cchristmas@mercbank.com





Julia Ward or Zack Mukewa

Lambert Global

616-233-0500

MBWM@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mercantile Bank Corporation