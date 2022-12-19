BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in North America on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BMO ranked one of the most sustainable companies in North America on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BMO earned the highest possible score in the areas of Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion.

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Financial Group has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI). The DJSI is a set of best-in-class benchmarks for investors who have recognized that sustainable business practices are critical to generating long-term shareholder value. The DJSI ranks companies' sustainability performance across three dimensions - Governance & Economic, Environmental, and Social.

BMO ranked in the 95th percentile among banks globally and earned the highest possible score in the areas of Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting and Financial Inclusion. The bank was also recognized for strong performance in Talent Attraction & Retention, Anti-Crime Policy & Measures, Climate Strategy, Corporate Citizenship & Philanthropy, and Information Security/Cybersecurity.

"BMO's Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life informs our strategy, drives our ambition, and reinforces our commitments to progress for a thriving economy, a sustainable future and an inclusive society," said Sharon Haward-Laird, General Counsel, BMO Financial Group and Executive Committee Sponsor for Sustainability. "It's a real testament to the progress we're making to be recognized for sustainability practices that directly ladder up to our Purpose."

BMO has many offerings and programs that are supporting progress for a more just and sustainable economy, including:

$5 billion over five years to address key barriers faced by minority businesses, communities and families in the United States Committingover five years to

Supporting women business owners in Canada with a $5-billion commitment inwith acommitment

Canada's inaugural Green Bond transaction Acting as a joint-lead manager for the Government ofinaugural

Mastercard True Name feature, enabling people to use their true first name on their personal debit and ATM cards without the requirement of a legal name change Being the first financial institution in the world to implement thefeature, enabling people to use their true first name on their personal debit and ATM cards without the requirement of a legal name change

BMO announced its Climate Ambition in March 2021, including the launch of the BMO Climate Institute, with a focus on being its clients' lead partner in the transition to a net-zero world. This goal built on a previous commitment to mobilize $300 billion in sustainable lending and underwriting to companies pursuing sustainable outcomes by 2025. In 2021 BMO established a dedicated Energy Transition Group, to support clients' pursuit of opportunities driven by the increasing momentum of the global economy's shift in production and consumption of energy.

BMO's sustainability leadership has been recognized on a number of global rankings, including #1 bank on the World Benchmarking Alliance's 2022 Financial System Benchmark, the Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations, and Ethisphere Institute's list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

For information on BMO's Purpose and commitments to a sustainable future, visit its Sustainability Report, Purpose, Climate and Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 pages.

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $1.14 trillion as of October 31, 2022, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:

SOURCE BMO Financial Group