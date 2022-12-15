Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation to present ZER01NE, a creative talent platform designed to drive global open innovation and promote startup collaborations, at CES 2023

ZER01NE builds on successful collaborations to accelerate the development of innovative solutions to benefit humanity

Total of 10 startups to exhibit at the ZER01NE Pavilion, from Jan. 5-8 , located at Venetian Expo 1st floor Eureka Park

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation will present ZER01NE, a creative talent platform which fosters an ecosystem for creators and startups and develops a ground of active participation for Hyundai Motor Group, at CES 2023. The ZER01NE Pavilion will be located at Venetian Expo 1st floor Eureka Park.

ZER01NE, Hyundai-Kia’s Creative Talent Platform, to Showcase Innovative Startups at CES 2023 (PRNewswire)

At CES 2023, ZER01NE will showcase Hyundai Motor Group's strategy of engaging with and promoting global next-generation startups in the pursuit of innovative solutions to benefit humanity. It will also present ZER01NE Ventures, a corporate venture function under ZER01NE, comprised of the ZER01NE Accelerator for startup acceleration and the ZER01NE Company Builder for in-house ventures.

The ZER01NE Accelerator program is an open innovation platform designed to facilitate collaboration between startups and Hyundai Motor Group's affiliates, including Hyundai Motor and Kia, on various projects. A total of 10 programs have been hosted since 2018, with more than 140 startups participating.

In addition to collaborating with and nurturing external startups through the ZER01NE Accelerator program, Hyundai Motor Group also promotes groupwide startup programs encouraging employees to make quantum technological leaps under the auspices of the internal ZER01NE Company Builder program.

The ZER01NE Company Builder internal startup program not only helps establish a startup ecosystem for the realization of products and services based on the employees' creative ideas, but also provides opportunities for commercialization of employee ideas and the exploration and promotion of promising new businesses and services. The ZER01NE Company Builder has fostered 76 in-house startups to date, of which 25 have succeeded in achieving spin-off status.

10 startups will exhibit within the ZER01NE Pavilion at CES 2023, five under the patronage of the ZER01NE Accelerator and five under the banner of the ZER01NE Company Builder. Hyundai Motor Group's robotics technology will also be demonstrated within the ZER01NE Pavilion in the Boston Dynamics SPOT Exhibition Space.

Visitors to the ZER01NE Pavilion will have the opportunity to engage with the startups and explore the technology they are developing. These include a wide-angle view multiple camera system and an edge computing-based autonomous driving data processing platform.

ZER01NE's reach extends far beyond the automotive sector. The open innovation platform also supports startups developing solutions for a diverse range of challenges. These include digital therapy for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and software for the display of forecast results for solar and wind resources.

About ZER01NE

ZER01NE is a Creative Talent Platform that drives open innovation and creates an ecosystem for various creative talents such as artists, architects, designers, engineers, scientists, and entrepreneurs. It forms a place of active collaboration for creators and startups and develops a ground of an active participation for Hyundai Motor Group. Under ZER01NE, 'ZER01NE VENTURES' is a corporate venture function comprised of a Startup Accelerator, a strategic accelerator program that connects external startups with internal teams within Hyundai Motor Group, and Company Builder, an in-house startup program for internal employees within Hyundai Motor Group to develop promising ideas to MVPs and eventually spin-off as a newly created startup. For more information about ZER01NE, please see: https://zer01ne.zone/en/main/

About Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service. With about 250,000 employees worldwide, the Group's mobility brands include Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Armed with creative thinking, cooperative communication and the will to take on any challenges, we strive to create a better future for all.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group, please see: www.hyundaimotorgroup.com

